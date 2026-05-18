 'Suggested Genmoji' Are Coming to an iPhone Near You - MacRumors
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'Suggested Genmoji' Are Coming to an iPhone Near You

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Apple wants users to look again at their use of generative Genmoji in iOS 27, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

ios 26 genmoji
‌Genmoji‌ is an Apple Intelligence feature that lets you use AI to generate all-new emoji characters based on text input. All ‌Genmoji‌ generation happens directly on-device, but the feature has had a rocky run.

Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the generated images often looked nothing like Apple's polished marketing examples, and the underlying models were demanding enough to heat up iPhones and drain their batteries.

Apple has apparently made some tweaks so that no longer happens, while also adding a new supplementary feature.

"Suggested Genmoji" will reportedly offer you custom emoji ideas automatically based on your media and text history, rather than you having to think them up yourself. The feature is said to be optional in the next iPhone and iPad software update.

Gurman says a new toggle in the Keyboard settings of iOS 27 reads: "Suggested Genmoji are created from your photos and your commonly typed phrases."

iOS 27 will be previewed at WWDC next month, with a public release expected in the fall.

Tags: Genmoji Guide, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

Kirkster Avatar
Kirkster
18 minutes ago at 05:12 am
I opened the Genmoji App once by mistake, thought well let’s give it a try since it’s open. Yea, have not opened it again. Pointless for me, lots of better things Apple could be working on.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Ctrlos
19 minutes ago at 05:11 am
There will be the usual sarcasm but Genmoji aren't actually that bad. Throw a picture of yourself in and all of a sudden you have a much more personalised chat between you and your partner. Its sweet xx. Apple are the only company that does silly little things like this that actually make little differences here and there. Most people won't be happy until the iPhone is somehow $10, plays PS6 games and solves world hunger.

Their biggest problem is WhatApp insists on posting them as full stickers rather than integrating them as unicode. This needs sorting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
matttarantino
32 minutes ago at 04:59 am
I like how they're still investing resources into this bloat they can't even release siri 2.0 or fix basic iOS bugs
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SkippyThorson Avatar
SkippyThorson
33 minutes ago at 04:58 am
Smiling strawberry is an industry game changer, but what’s really going to set the bar is smiling cheeseburger.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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