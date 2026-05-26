Foldable iPhone Reportedly Facing Mass Production Issues

Apple's first foldable iPhone is running into mass production yield problems at the pre-assembly stage, the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital" claims.



In a post today on Weibo, Fixed Focus Digital said Apple's troubles are not related to hinge reliability, as was previously reported, but rather due to surface-mount technology (SMT) during pre-assembly, with production yields failing to ramp up. The leaker framed the situation as somewhat concerning, stopping short of suggesting the fall launch is at risk.

The update arrives days after a separate leaker known as "Instant Digital" reported that the device's hinge was consistently failing to meet Apple's quality control standards under conditions of prolonged, high-frequency opening and closing. Instant Digital described that issue as one that "must be resolved with absolute perfection," though a follow-up post suggested the hinge difficulties were unlikely to affect the expected release window.

DigiTimes reported in April that production was already running roughly one to two months behind schedule, while still maintaining that a fall 2026 launch remained on track, with mass production planned to begin in July. Fixed Focus Digital reported in April that price negotiations with Apple's assembly partner were a potentially disruptive factor.

Whatever the precise nature of the problems, the picture that has emerged across multiple supply chain sources in recent weeks is one of unusual production difficulties. That said, a fall launch does not appear to be at risk; Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in April that the foldable iPhone remains on track for a September debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, and that Apple is aiming to put it on sale at roughly the same time or slightly later. Gurman noted at the time, however, that "the release is six months away and production has yet to ramp up" and "the timing isn't final."

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display, the A20 chip and C2 modem, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and two rear cameras, with pricing rumored at around $2,000.