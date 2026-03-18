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iPhone 18 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

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While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another six months or so, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.

iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature
It was initially reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that only one Face ID component will be moved under the screen on the devices, which will result in merely a smaller Dynamic Island.

Below, we have recapped eight features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of March 2026:

  • Red Color: The special color for the iPhone 18 Pro models will reportedly be red.
  • Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored that Face ID's flood illuminator will be moved under the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro models, paving the way for a smaller Dynamic Island on the devices.
  • 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Display Sizes: The next Pro models are expected to have the same overall design as the iPhone 17 Pro models, including 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras.
  • LTPO+ Displays: More power-efficient displays could contribute to longer battery life.
  • Variable Aperture: The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models is rumored to have a variable aperture, which would allow users to control the amount of light that passes through the camera's lens and reaches the sensor. This would provide greater control over depth of field. However, given that iPhones have smaller image sensors due to smartphone size constraints, it is unclear exactly how meaningful this improvement would be.
  • A20 Pro Chip: Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip is expected to use TSMC's first-generation 2nm process, whereas the A19 Pro chip is 3nm. With a 2nm architecture and a new packaging design, the A20 Pro chip should deliver solid year-over-year performance and power efficiency gains.
  • C2 Modem: Apple's custom C1 cellular modem for 5G and LTE debuted in the iPhone 16e last year, and that was followed by a C1X chip in the iPhone Air. Apple says the C1X modem is up to twice as fast as the C1 modem, and the most power-efficient modem in an iPhone ever. The improvements should continue with Apple's third-generation C2 modem in the iPhone 18 Pro models.
  • N2 Chip: Most of the iPhone 17 models and the iPhone Air are equipped with an Apple-designed N1 chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Apple says the N1 chip also improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop. iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to have Apple's next-generation N2 chip, but it is not yet known what improvements would come with this upgrade.

These are only some of the changes planned for the iPhone 18 Pro models, with others outlined in our iPhone 18 roundup, including these four:

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone in September, followed by a standard iPhone 18 model, a lower-end iPhone 18e, and potentially a second-generation iPhone Air early next year.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Related Forum: iPhone

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Top Rated Comments

B4U Avatar
B4U
47 minutes ago at 07:44 am
New colour is a feature?
Reduced functionality of the camera button is a feature?
Same overall design of the 17 Pro with the same display size is a feature that gets highlighted?

What in the world is going on? 🤣
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Artemiz
49 minutes ago at 07:41 am
How is “same overall design” a new feature?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
42 minutes ago at 07:48 am
“iPhone 18 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features”


* 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Display Sizes: The next Pro models are expected to have the same overall design as the iPhone 17 Pro models ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/09/17/iphone-18-pro-design-rumors/'), including 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/09/17/iphone-18-pro-design-rumors/') and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras.

How is this a new feature? What are we doing here MR with these articles lately.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
transpo1
39 minutes ago at 07:51 am
The best feature they could launch with the 18 Pro is to bring back the Black color way. Pro phones need to come in black!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JoeSilver
12 minutes ago at 08:18 am

New colour is a feature?
Reduced functionality of the camera button is a feature?
Same overall design of the 17 Pro with the same display size is a feature that gets highlighted?

What in the world is going on? 🤣
It's nothing we haven't seen. MR needs to repost "new" news which essentially repeat the same rumours over and over, to keep the number of visits high.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
IAmStumped
9 minutes ago at 08:21 am

what is this color 😭
Coagulated blood. And we think you're going to love it!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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