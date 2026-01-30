Will the iPhone Air 2 Launch This Year? The Latest Report Says No

A second-generation iPhone Air is "not expected this year," according to a Nikkei Asia report today that cites people familiar with Apple's supply chain.



The report said Apple plans to release an iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and foldable iPhone later this year, followed by the base model iPhone 18 in the first half of next year. The report said Apple does have a revamped iPhone Air in the pipeline, but the publication does not expect it to launch until at least 2027.

While one leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo has insisted that the iPhone Air will receive a spec bump this year, most reports from sources such as Bloomberg and The Information have pointed to an early 2027 launch.

Last year, The Information reported that Apple was aiming to add a second rear camera to the next iPhone Air. That report added that the next iPhone Air could weigh less, have a larger battery capacity, and gain a vapor chamber cooling system like the iPhone 17 Pro models have. And Bloomberg expects the device to have a 2nm chip.

While several reports indicated that the iPhone Air has been in low demand, the extreme popularity of the iPhone 17 base model and the iPhone 17 Pro models led iPhone revenue to a new all-time high last quarter, according to Apple.