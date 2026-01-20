iPhone 18 Pro Leak: Smaller Dynamic Island, No Top-Left Camera Cutout

by

Over the last few months, rumors around the iPhone 18 Pro's front-panel design have been conflicted, with some supply-chain leaks pointing to under-display Face ID, reports suggesting a top-left hole-punch camera, and debate over whether the familiar Dynamic Island will shrink, shift, or disappear entirely.

Today, Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital shared new details and imagery that appear to clarify the situation.

iphone 18 pro face id module
The image shows what looks to be a leaked Face ID sensor assembly made up of three distinct modules mounted on a single flex cable: an infrared flood illuminator on the left, and a centered dot projector with an infrared camera to its right.

Crucially, this layout suggests that the flood illuminator – being relatively small and optically simple – is the only Face ID component likely to be placed under the display, in the top-left area of the screen. The dot projector and infrared camera, by contrast, would remain centered and housed within a reduced, pill-shaped Dynamic Island.

Last month, The Information reported that the front camera would be moved to the top-left corner of the display on iPhone 18 Pro models, explicitly claiming this change would eliminate the pill-shaped cutout. Instant Digital now appears to be pushing back on that interpretation.

According to the leaker, early reports from Chinese and Korean sources about the possible relocation of an infrared component were later mistranslated in some English-language coverage as a visible left-side hole-punch front camera. That leap conflated different Face ID elements and overlooked how Apple typically evolves its front sensor layout, allowing a minor internal change to be misread as a major external redesign.

Vabrous%CC%8Cek iphone 18 pro2

Concept render of iPhone 18 Pro with smaller Dynamic Island (credit: Filip Vabroušek)

In short, reports of a top-left hole-punch camera on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max now appear to be incorrect. The only visible change suggested by the leak is a smaller, centered Dynamic Island – as per some reports – enabled by relocating the IR flood illuminator outside of it and under the display.

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September. Barring any more conflicting rumors, we now have a clearer picture of what to expect the front display to look like.

Update: Today's leak has since been corroborated by the X account "ShrimpApplePro," which has accurately leaked some details about Apple devices in the past.

