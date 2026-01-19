iPhone 18 Pro: Under-Screen Face ID, Dynamic Island Debated, LTPO+

While most sources in the Apple rumor scene agree that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature under-screen Face ID, there continues to be conflicting rumors about how that change might impact the Dynamic Island.



In a post on social media platform X today, the account "ShrimpApplePro" claimed that the Dynamic Island will be "shorter" on the iPhone 18 Pro models, as a result of some Face ID components moving under the screen. Only the front camera and Face ID's infrared camera will remain visible on the devices, they said.

"ShrimpApplePro" has accurately leaked some details about devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9 in the past, but they are not always correct. Early rumors should always be treated with some skepticism.

Last month, The Information said that the front camera would be moved to the top-left corner of the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro models. The report explicitly said this change would help to eliminate the pill-shaped cutout in the screen, but "ShrimpApplePro" evidently believes that the Dynamic Island will live on in a smaller way.

YouTube channel Front Page Tech mocked up an iPhone 18 Pro with both the front camera and a smaller Dynamic Island in the top-left corner of the screen, but the video might simply be combining the two rumors mentioned above.

While the exact implementation remains to be seen, the good news is that it really does sound like under-screen Face ID is finally happening this year.

South Korean publication ETNews today reported (via "Jukan") that the iPhone 18 Pro models will use under-screen infrared technology from Samsung, which would pave the way for under-screen Face ID. The report also said the devices will use so-called LTPO+ display technology, which would likely be more power efficient than the current LTPO technology in the iPhone 17 series. This upgrade should contribute to longer battery life.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, and hopefully the Face ID and Dynamic Island rumors are more clear by then.