Apple's Foldable iPad Still In the Works, Could Arrive by 2029

Apple is still developing a large foldable iPad, despite hitting several technical hurdles along the way, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Writing in his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the "gigantic" foldable iPad will challenge Apple's long-running tradition of keeping the Mac and iPad as separate devices. Some have referred to it as a foldable iPad, while others have called it an all-display MacBook, but concerns remain about its practicality when it comes to typing.

A report in July last year claimed Apple had decided to pause work on a larger-screened foldable iPad because of development issues, but it now sounds as if that overstated things. Apple wanted to launch the device in 2028, according to Gurman's previous reporting, but problems with weight and display technology are likely to cause it to be pushed back until 2029.

The device is believed to have a Samsung-made 18-inch display, with Apple focusing on minimizing the display crease. The company already has expertise in this area, having ordered suppliers to begin production of its foldable iPhone, due for launch later this year.

However, a large foldable OLED display will be a lot more expensive – the foldable device could be up to three times as expensive as the 13-inch iPad Pro. Apple charges $1,299 for the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, so if prices don't come down for components over the next few years, the foldable ‌iPad‌ could cost as much as $3,900.

When closed, the iPad resembles a MacBook, with an aluminum exterior and no outer display. When opened, it unfolds to roughly the size of a 13-inch MacBook Air, but without a physical keyboard. Due to its large display and aluminum chassis, current prototypes weigh about 3.5 pounds, making them considerably heavier than existing iPad Pro models.

