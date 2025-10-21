Apple's 18-Inch Foldable iPad Delayed Until 2029, Could Cost Up to $3,900

Apple's large-screened foldable iPad could be delayed due to development issues, reports Bloomberg. Apple wanted to launch the device in 2028, but problems with weight and display technology may cause it to be pushed back until 2029.



Multiple rumors have suggested that Apple is working on a large foldable device, though information has diverged on whether it will be positioned as an ‌iPad‌ or a Mac. The product is expected to have an 18-inch display created by Samsung, with Apple focusing on minimizing the display crease.

A large foldable OLED display is expensive, and the foldable device could be up to three times as expensive as the 13-inch iPad Pro. Apple charges $1,299 for the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, so if prices doesn't come down for components over the next few years, the foldable ‌iPad‌ could cost as much as $3,900.

When the ‌iPad‌ is closed, it looks like a Mac, with an aluminum shell and no exterior display. When open, it is similar in size to the 13-inch MacBook Air, but there is no physical keyboard. Because of the large screen size and the aluminum chassis, prototypes weigh around 3.5 pounds, making it significantly heavier than the current ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

According to Bloomberg, the foldable ‌iPad‌ is apparently similar in design to the Huawei MateBook Fold, which is an 18-inch foldable tablet priced at $3,400.

Huawei's MateBook Fold Huawei's MateBook Fold