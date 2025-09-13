New iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Rumors: Smaller Dynamic Island, No Under-Screen Face ID

by

Apple's next-generation iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will be equipped with a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, but the devices will not feature under-screen Face ID, according to the Weibo account Instant Digital.

iphone 17 lineup
There were conflicting rumors about whether the iPhone 17 Pro models would have a smaller Dynamic Island, but its size did not change. Now, the rumor is back on the table for the iPhone 18 series, and there is a decent chance it will be true this time around, as it would be a stepping stone towards the rumored 20th-anniversary all-glass iPhone.

Under-screen Face ID has been rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro models, so it feels like one of those features that is always a year or two away. Indeed, if the latest information shared by Instant Digital is accurate, under-screen Face ID will not debut until the iPhone 19 Pro models or later. The cycle repeats.

None of the iPhone 18 models will feature an under-screen front camera, the account added. Instead, the devices will have a smaller Dynamic Island and a visible front camera, according to the information they shared on Weibo today.

Instant Digital has around 1.5 million followers on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform. The account has accurately leaked information about future Apple products in the past, such as the iPhone 17 Pro models featuring a vapor chamber cooling system, the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record, and some of the other iPhone 17 rumors it shared in recent months did not materialize.

We are still a year away from the iPhone 18 series, so buckle up, as there will be plenty more rumors about the devices to come.

Top Rated Comments

Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
42 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
Dynamic Island placement is so ****ing stupid, and it's even worse on the 16 pro and 17/pro , and EVEN worse on the air

Because it's placed lower, all the area around and above it (as well as under, slightly) can only be used for a huge status bar that serves no purpose other than to annoy the user until he smashes his phone on the ground in a comprehensible frustration

Loses real estate . It's almost like a 6" phone I think?

So, I care not for a smaller island if it remains that low on the screen , as horizontal space isn't what I'm missing most
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
18 minutes ago at 02:52 pm

Nobody has mentioned, not a single reviewer, that the Dynamic Island is lower on the iPhone Air. I can't unsee it!
Geekerwan did. He's one of the only that matter to me . The rest are just reading specs like anancephalics.

Notebookcheck and gsmarena are good as well .

Mkbhd and the rest pawning over colors and whatnot .

Unfortunately the "big" reviewers are all rather superficial , yet they're the one who get the devices the fastest

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CyberGene Avatar
CyberGene
38 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
It’s like diving into Calculus, isn’t it? The island might not vanish, but it’ll keep shrinking and shrinking. Take the iPhone 118, for instance—its island could be just a few pixels wide!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zahuh Avatar
zahuh
24 minutes ago at 02:45 pm
Nobody has mentioned, not a single reviewer, that the Dynamic Island is lower on the iPhone Air. I can't unsee it!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Icehawk Avatar
Icehawk
14 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
I heard from my father's, brother's, nephew's, cousin's, former roommate that next year's phone will... And you are so not going to believe this. Answer calls.

I love the rumor mill. lol Churring out deets for a product replacing a product that isn't even out yet like its a shot scoop. Keep on churning! Now, can you find out when the new AppleTV is dropping :P I needz
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rkRusty Avatar
rkRusty
5 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
Another year of Dynamic Island probably means another year of incremental changes. The last real 'innovation' happened with the iPhone X, and the next innovation will probably only come with a folding iPhone, or when they finally get a camera under the display.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments