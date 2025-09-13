New iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Rumors: Smaller Dynamic Island, No Under-Screen Face ID

Apple's next-generation iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will be equipped with a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, but the devices will not feature under-screen Face ID, according to the Weibo account Instant Digital.



There were conflicting rumors about whether the iPhone 17 Pro models would have a smaller Dynamic Island, but its size did not change. Now, the rumor is back on the table for the iPhone 18 series, and there is a decent chance it will be true this time around, as it would be a stepping stone towards the rumored 20th-anniversary all-glass iPhone.

Under-screen Face ID has been rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro models, so it feels like one of those features that is always a year or two away. Indeed, if the latest information shared by Instant Digital is accurate, under-screen Face ID will not debut until the iPhone 19 Pro models or later. The cycle repeats.

None of the iPhone 18 models will feature an under-screen front camera, the account added. Instead, the devices will have a smaller Dynamic Island and a visible front camera, according to the information they shared on Weibo today.

Instant Digital has around 1.5 million followers on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform. The account has accurately leaked information about future Apple products in the past, such as the iPhone 17 Pro models featuring a vapor chamber cooling system, the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record, and some of the other iPhone 17 rumors it shared in recent months did not materialize.

We are still a year away from the iPhone 18 series, so buckle up, as there will be plenty more rumors about the devices to come.