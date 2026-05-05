 iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Keep Aluminum Finish Amid Durability Complaints - MacRumors
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iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Keep Aluminum Finish Amid Durability Complaints

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The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly carry over the same anodized aluminum finish introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro, despite concerns from some users about its durability.

Four iPhone 18 Pro Colors Mock Feature
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital," surface chipping on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ has become a common complaint, and that users who have sought recourse from Apple have been told they cannot claim it, with the company classifying the issue as an inherent characteristic of the aluminum alloy material and normal wear and tear. Crucially, they added that the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ will "continue to utilize this same design approach" despite its weaknesses.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ moved away from the titanium frames Apple used in its Pro lineup for the previous two years, adopting an anodized aluminum unibody design. Surface durability concerns surfaced almost immediately after launch.

Reports suggested that Dark Blue and Cosmic Orange models appeared to scratch more easily than other finishes, with MacRumors forum users describing visible marks on in-store display units within days of availability. A scratch test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything added some nuance, finding that most of the anodized shell holds up well against everyday items like keys and coins, but pinpointing the camera plateau as a clear weak point where the raised, unchamfered edges chip and scratch easily.

A separate issue emerged the following month, when a number of Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro owners reported color shift, with the aluminum frame and camera plateau drifting toward a rose-gold or pink hue and in some cases prompting device replacements by Apple Support.

Rumors point to four color options for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray, and Silver. Dark Cherry is expected to serve as the signature new color, described as a deep, wine-like red that is considerably more muted than last year's Cosmic Orange. The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ is not expected to offer a black option for the second consecutive year, but the rumored gray option could come close.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max are expected to be announced in September 2026, alongside the first foldable iPhone.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tag: Fixed Focus Digital

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Top Rated Comments

johannnn Avatar
johannnn
11 minutes ago at 09:49 am

Durability issue is way overblown, my phone is still mint.
100% agree. It's just a few youtubers that complain about it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
12 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Hmmm, I’ve dropped mine several times on our hardwood floors, on the concrete at baseball stadiums, it’s in my pockets with keys, and I’d say it’s pretty durable. A minuscule amount of the finish has worn off the camera hump, but that’s it. 17 pro max in blue.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
V
ValerieDurden
12 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Durability issue is way overblown, my phone is still mint.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
d-klumpp Avatar
d-klumpp
8 minutes ago at 09:52 am
Durability issues — nonsense! I never use a case and just got my first scratch due to a bad drop from 5 ft onto a tile floor that left a barely-perceptible dent in the corner. Several prior drops have left no scratches, and the screen remains completely and perfectly free of micro scratches that were an issue for me previously. Of course, I have a silver IP17, so wear of anodization is another matter, but I find the current Al alloy is quite robust.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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