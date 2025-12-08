iPhone 18 Pro Leak Adds New Evidence for Under-Display Face ID

Apple is actively testing under-screen Face ID for next year's iPhone 18 Pro models using a special "spliced micro-transparent glass" window built into the display, claims a Chinese leaker.



According to "Smart Pikachu," a Weibo account that has previously shared accurate supply-chain details on Chinese Android hardware, Apple is testing the special glass as a way to let the TrueDepth system's infrared sensors pass through the panel without distortion.

The approach is similar to existing industry techniques that use micro-perforated or nano-patterned glass to selectively improve IR transmission in a localized region above the sensor array.

The report also suggests Apple's work has already prompted related suppliers to accelerate preparation for potential production.

There have been several rumors suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro models will include under-display Face ID, but some disagreement over whether we'll see the technology in 2026. A May report by The Information claimed that iPhone 18 Pro models will have no Dynamic Island with just a pinhole cutout located at the upper left of the display, but other rumors suggest there's still going to be a Dynamic Island.

Analyst Ross Young said that the iPhone 18 Pro models could have under-display Face ID, but that doesn't mean there won't be no Dynamic Island at all. Instead, the pill-shaped hole will be smaller. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also spoken of a slimmed down Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

The new claim of a micro-transparent glass window supports the view that there will be a smaller Dynamic Island that shifts TrueDepth sensing components below the screen while retaining a smaller cutout for the front camera. While Smart Pikachu does not specifically mention the Pro models, supply-chain sources often use "series" loosely when discussing early panel and materials testing, and all previous rumors have related to Apple's high-end models.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, alongside an all-new foldable iPhone, as part of a new split cycle launch. The regular iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e are not expected to debut until early 2027.