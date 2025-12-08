iPhone 18 Pro Leak Adds New Evidence for Under-Display Face ID

by

Apple is actively testing under-screen Face ID for next year's iPhone 18 Pro models using a special "spliced micro-transparent glass" window built into the display, claims a Chinese leaker.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island
According to "Smart Pikachu," a Weibo account that has previously shared accurate supply-chain details on Chinese Android hardware, Apple is testing the special glass as a way to let the TrueDepth system's infrared sensors pass through the panel without distortion.

The approach is similar to existing industry techniques that use micro-perforated or nano-patterned glass to selectively improve IR transmission in a localized region above the sensor array.

The report also suggests Apple's work has already prompted related suppliers to accelerate preparation for potential production.

There have been several rumors suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro models will include under-display Face ID, but some disagreement over whether we'll see the technology in 2026. A May report by The Information claimed that iPhone 18 Pro models will have no Dynamic Island with just a pinhole cutout located at the upper left of the display, but other rumors suggest there's still going to be a Dynamic Island.

Analyst Ross Young said that the iPhone 18 Pro models could have under-display Face ID, but that doesn't mean there won't be no Dynamic Island at all. Instead, the pill-shaped hole will be smaller. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also spoken of a slimmed down Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

The new claim of a micro-transparent glass window supports the view that there will be a smaller Dynamic Island that shifts TrueDepth sensing components below the screen while retaining a smaller cutout for the front camera. While Smart Pikachu does not specifically mention the Pro models, supply-chain sources often use "series" loosely when discussing early panel and materials testing, and all previous rumors have related to Apple's high-end models.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, alongside an all-new foldable iPhone, as part of a new split cycle launch. The regular iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e are not expected to debut until early 2027.

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
1 hour ago at 04:57 am
I hope the Dynamic Island ?️ will still be available as an option (via virtual means) from within settings for all of us who have gotten so used to using it on a daily basis on so many apps these days
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
54 minutes ago at 05:06 am
We have heard this for so many years now I’ll believe it when I see it. Rinse and repeat rumor.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
1 hour ago at 04:58 am
Now, y’all know it will get “delayed” until the following year. Lol.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
56 minutes ago at 05:05 am
only took like 10 years, we should have faster innovation
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matzoek Avatar
matzoek
45 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Where’s the evidence?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments