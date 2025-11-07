iPhone 18 Pro Said to Feature Smaller Display Hole for Front Camera

Apple is testing new camera miniaturization technology to reduce the size of the front-facing camera on next year's iPhone 18 Pro models, claims a Chinese leaker.



According to Digital Chat Station, a Weibo account with more than three million followers, Apple is testing a single HIIA (hole-in-active-area) hole punch for the front-facing camera, which is currently located within the Dynamic Island.

HIAA is a display manufacturing technique developed by Samsung and other display makers that integrates front-facing cameras into OLED panels without taking up too much of the active screen. The technique involves precisely drilling a small hole within the active pixel area using laser micro-drilling, resulting in a single ultra-compact aperture opening.

This isn't the first time Digital Chat Station has claimed Apple is testing HIAA technology for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Back in May, they said Apple was using it in conjunction with under-display Face ID technology. These comments came on the back of a report by The Information that also said under-screen Face ID was on the cards, and that Apple intends to position the pinhole for the front-facing camera in the top-left corner of the screen.

Today's report, however, is more ambiguous. The leaker says that as a result of using HIAA technology, the device's "screen shape will change" owing to the smaller camera hole design, but it's not entirely clear if this means the front camera will move position, or that it will remain part of a smaller Dynamic Island. There is also no mention of under-display Face ID.

More recent reports appear to corroborate claims that the iPhone 18 Pro models will have a smaller Dynamic Island, so this could be a better interpretation of Digital Chat Station's latest information.

In addition to Apple's use of HIAA, the leaker reiterated other previously shared details, including Apple's use of a rear lens with variable aperture, the same camera plateau design as the iPhone 17 Pro, and a "transparent design" for the Ceramic Shield area for MagSafe charging. Lastly, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to feature a "steel-shell battery" – likely a reference to a stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system that has previously been rumored.

The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, the next iPhone Air, and a foldable iPhone are all expected to come out in September 2026, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could follow in spring 2027, as part of a new split-cycle launch strategy for Apple.