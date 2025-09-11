Apple Says iPhone Air is Another Step Towards 'Singular Piece of Glass'

by

In an interview this week with The Wall Street Journal's Sam Schube, Apple's software design chief Alan Dye said the iPhone Air represents another step "towards that singular piece of glass that Steve Jobs talked about back in the day."

iPhone Air
Apple's former design chief Jony Ive and Jobs both dreamed of an all-glass iPhone with a seamless, low-profile design. Apple has made progress towards this goal over the years, with the iPhone X doing away with thick bezels in favor of a notch in 2017, the iPhone 14 Pro models introducing a smaller Dynamic Island cutout in the screen in 2022, and now the iPhone Air topping the iPhone 6 as the thinnest iPhone ever.

Rumors suggest that Apple might finally achieve its long-sought vision for the iPhone in two years from now. Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was planning a 20th-anniversary iPhone for 2027 with "curved glass edges," "extraordinarily slim bezels," and "no cutout section in the screen." Inside Apple, he said the device was known as the "Glasswing," in reference to a type of butterfly that has transparent wings.

The rest of the interview contains typical marketing speak from Apple executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook saying he will decide when to use the iPhone Air or another model based on "whether I want to float through the air."

iPhone Air can be pre-ordered starting this Friday, and it launches September 19.

wmmead
wmmead
1 hour ago at 08:08 am
I have always wanted the tech they have on the Expanse tv show.

Attachment Image
Zc456
Zc456
1 hour ago at 08:06 am
I hated this obsession with thinness back then and I still hate it now.
ShivneelSingh
ShivneelSingh
56 minutes ago at 08:19 am

Mono speaker, single camera, horrible battery...a step backwards to 2010
The first gen MacBook Air felt like a step backwards back in 2008. But it leaped forward quickly. I see the same for the iPhone Air.

Also, it's not for everybody. If it had ProRAW, I'd consider it.
melliflu
melliflu
1 hour ago at 08:03 am
You're holding it wrong — to get the best experience with the new Apple modem, please hold it as shown in the photo.
coachgq
coachgq
1 hour ago at 08:07 am

Mono speaker, single camera, horrible battery...a step backwards to 2010
Man, I was so fired up to get this phone preordered then they gimped it down where I won't even use it. I have teenage kids, we always take .5 selfies...can't do that. I like to sell things online which require a close up photo (electronics and clothes, don't get crazy)...can't macro photo. I like to have a decent optical zoom for kids sports...can't do that. So sad. I was ready to buy now I'm wondering when the fold will come out...
WWPD
WWPD
1 hour ago at 08:15 am
Waiting for the iPhone so thin it can be used as a Chef's knife, Gordon Ramsay will introduce it at Steve Job's theater. "This is the thinnest f*** phone ever produced, you donkey!"
