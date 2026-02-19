M1 MacBook Air Out of Stock at Walmart as Lower-Cost MacBook Nears

by

Apple's older MacBook Air with the M1 chip is now out of stock on Walmart's website in the U.S., amid rumors of a new lower-cost MacBook coming soon.

Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook FeatureA colorful MacBook (concept)

Walmart first began selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip for $699 in March 2024. The price later dropped to $649, then to $599, and briefly to as low as $549 during a Black Friday sale last year. However, we just noticed that it has been out of stock for a while now, and there is no indication if it will ever be returning.

Apple first released the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020, as one of the first Macs with an Apple silicon chip, instead of an Intel processor. The configuration being sold by Walmart for as low as $549 included 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. They were new-in-box units, not refurbished or open-box models. Walmart's website continues to offer refurbished units from "trusted sellers" for as low as $449.

Apple discontinued the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in 2024, after it launched models with the M3 chip, and it has since updated the MacBook Air with the M4 chip. Prior to being discontinued, the model with the M1 chip was being sold for a starting price of $999 brand new, but Amazon sometimes offered it on sale for $749 to $899.

The laptop going out of stock at Walmart could be a hint.

Apple plans to release a lower-priced MacBook with a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip as early as the first week of March, according to several reports and leakers. This would be an all-new model positioned below the MacBook Air in the Mac lineup, and it would mark a revival of the "MacBook" brand (with no "Air" or "Pro" designation).

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to reveal that Apple is allegedly planning a more affordable MacBook. Last year, he said the laptop would have around a 13-inch display and come in fun colors, like green, blue, pink, and/or yellow. A few rumors have specifically said it will have a 12.9-inch screen.

The lower-cost MacBook could have a lot in common with the discontinued 12-inch MacBook, including an ultra-thin and lightweight design. However, that model was powered by Intel processors. Apple stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook in July 2019, so there has been a long wait for a similar model powered by Apple silicon.

In the iPhone 16 Pro, the A18 Pro chip has a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU. The chip's multi-core performance is similar to the M1 chip, so this new MacBook could effectively be a replacement for the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, and that could explain why it is finally out of stock at Walmart ahead of the lower-cost MacBook launching.

Skyrocketing DRAM and NAND storage chip prices may have been a factor too, though.

With the A18 Pro chip, the lower-cost MacBook might have only 8GB of RAM, whereas all current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models start with at least 16GB of RAM. The chip also lacks Thunderbolt support, so the new MacBook would likely be equipped with regular USB-C ports, with slower data transfer speeds and external display limitations.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Tag: MacBook (A18 Pro) Guide
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Air (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article190 comments
iphone 16 apple intelligence

Apple Aiming to Release 'Breakthrough' New iPhone Accessory

Wednesday February 18, 2026 12:43 pm PST by
Apple is looking for a "breakthrough" with its push into wearable AI devices, including an "AirTag-sized pendant," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report this week, he said the pendant is reminiscent of the failed Humane AI Pin, but it would be an iPhone accessory rather than a standalone product. The pendant would feature an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice...
Read Full Article
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26.4's New CarPlay Video Feature Shown in Action

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:29 am PST by
Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests the feature may be nearing availability. There are several new references to CarPlay video streaming functionality within the iOS 26.4 beta's source code. The feature is not yet visible to users, but...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 17 pro green

iPhone 17 Pro Max Curiously Becomes Most Traded-In Smartphone

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:13 am PST by
New trade-in data indicates that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max has rapidly become the single most traded-in smartphone. According to a new report from SellCell, Apple's latest flagship iPhone has quickly risen to the top of the independent trade-in market, accounting for 11.5% of all devices appearing in the top-20 trade-in rankings just months after release. The analysis is based on SellCell...
Read Full Article199 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

M
MikeSmoke
32 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
RIP M1 MacBook Air. One of the biggest game changing computers in history. I'll keep my gold base model indefinitely as a testament. And it still works really well today for most needs here.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JohnC1959
14 minutes ago at 04:01 pm

Is the A18 cheaper than an M1?.
8GB RAM would make it useless and absolutely planned for obsolescence in 2 years.
8GB should be fine for web browsing, email, simple photo editing and such. You may not be the target audience for the new low cost MacBook.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments