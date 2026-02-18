Low-Cost MacBook Expected on March 4 in These Colors

Apple will announce its rumored low-cost MacBook at its event on March 4, with the device coming in a selection of bold color options, according to a known leaker.



Earlier this week, Apple announced a "special Apple Experience" for the media in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.

Posting on Weibo, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" said that the color scheme of the Apple logo graphic used for the upcoming "Apple Experience" should match the colors of the new entry-level Mac. The invite graphic shows a 3D Apple logo made up of transparent discs in yellow, green, and blue. The post effectively constitutes a claim that the device is set to arrive at the event.



In June 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the more-affordable MacBook could come in silver, blue, pink, and yellow finishes, which would match the entry-level iPad. In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple has tested a range of playful color options for its upcoming low-cost MacBook, going well beyond the muted tones available on its current laptop lineup.

Gurman said the colors tested so far include light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver, and dark gray, although he added that it is unlikely all of them will ship. The color palette would make the budget MacBook the most colorful laptop Apple has offered since the iBook G3 era in the late 90s, which included Tangerine, Blueberry, Indigo, Graphite, and Key Lime.

The low-cost machine is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display, an aluminum chassis, and an iPhone chip, likely the A18 Pro, rather than an M-series processor. It will likely retail for well below $1,000.