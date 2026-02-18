Low-Cost MacBook Expected on March 4 in These Colors

by

Apple will announce its rumored low-cost MacBook at its event on March 4, with the device coming in a selection of bold color options, according to a known leaker.

Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature
Earlier this week, Apple announced a "special Apple Experience" for the media in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.

Posting on Weibo, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" said that the color scheme of the Apple logo graphic used for the upcoming "Apple Experience" should match the colors of the new entry-level Mac. The invite graphic shows a 3D Apple logo made up of transparent discs in yellow, green, and blue. The post effectively constitutes a claim that the device is set to arrive at the event.

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature
In June 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the more-affordable MacBook could come in silver, blue, pink, and yellow finishes, which would match the entry-level iPad. In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple has tested a range of playful color options for its upcoming low-cost MacBook, going well beyond the muted tones available on its current laptop lineup.

Gurman said the colors tested so far include light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver, and dark gray, although he added that it is unlikely all of them will ship. The color palette would make the budget MacBook the most colorful laptop Apple has offered since the iBook G3 era in the late 90s, which included Tangerine, Blueberry, Indigo, Graphite, and Key Lime.

The low-cost machine is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display, an aluminum chassis, and an iPhone chip, likely the A18 Pro, rather than an M-series processor. It will likely retail for well below $1,000.

Tags: Instant Digital, MacBook (A18 Pro) Guide

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article180 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple's Next Two Products Are Coming Soon

Thursday February 12, 2026 11:17 am PST by
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Read Full Article
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article56 comments
iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Gurman: iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Underwhelming

Monday February 16, 2026 4:24 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
Read Full Article109 comments
Coffee Burgundy and Purple iPhone 18 Pro Mock

Five iPhone 18 Pro Features Revealed in New Report

Friday February 13, 2026 8:43 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have. Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models: Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

M
MayaUser
31 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Nice to have colours for an consumer device...green should look good, probably imac style
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
macintologist
27 minutes ago at 05:48 am
Wish it was closer to 12”.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
syklee26
27 minutes ago at 05:48 am
Sounds like ibook is coming back!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
23 minutes ago at 05:53 am

I hope Apple doesn’t try what Microsoft did with their “R” edition of Windows and ship this will a version of iOS. Keep it macOS and it will be amazing. And 16GB RAM please. 8GB is useless in 2026.
zero chance they run ios on a macbook & there have been no rumors suggesting such a thing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
anakin44011
18 minutes ago at 05:58 am
I'm a little surprised they don't mention orange...given how popular the color is on the iPhone Pro. I'm not a fan myself, but listening to people go crazy over it, I think Apple made the right move in making it in that color...I just wish there was a black/dark gray option for boring people like me.

As for the new budget MacBook, having been through the original iMac era, I can see how the colors could really get out of hand (remember Dalmation iMacs?) and could easily become an inventory nightmare -- which, I believe, is how Tim Cook first made an impact on the company.

But this will generate attention and interest...and probably fly off the shelves.

...and, of course, MacRumors readers will decry the lack of true innovation or the fact that the budget MacBook won't include Thunderbolt 6, 3D touchscreens, or drive 6 external monitors.?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MayaUser
4 minutes ago at 06:12 am
This shade of green should use for the Macbook, not to showy not to dark

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments