 MacRumors Giveaway: Win a MacBook Neo and Accessory Kit From Plugable - MacRumors
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MacRumors Giveaway: Win a MacBook Neo and Accessory Kit From Plugable

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For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Plugable to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a MacBook Neo and a Plugable ‌MacBook Neo‌ accessory kit that includes the UD–6950PDH USB-C Docking Station, USBC–9IN1E USB-C Hub, and the PS–30C1 30W power adapter.

plugable macrumors giveaway
Plugable makes a wide range of accessories for Apple devices, and it is perhaps best known for its hubs and docks. There are several dock and hub options that work well with Apple's new low-cost ‌MacBook Neo‌, and Plugable's solutions are affordable.

The UD–6950PDH USB-C 14-in–1 Dock is priced at $180, and it adds multiple ports to the ‌MacBook Neo‌ or another Mac. There's a 5Gb/s USB-C port that also provides power for accessories, four 5Gb/s USB-A ports (one of which can power peripherals), microSD and SD card reader slots, a 100W USB-C port for charging a connected MacBook, a 1Gb/s Ethernet port, two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and a K-Lock for security.

plugable usb c dock
The dock supports two 4K 60Hz displays connected via HDMI or DisplayPort, and it uses DisplayLink software to get around display limitations on the ‌MacBook Neo‌ and other Macs. Even though the ‌MacBook Neo‌ only supports one external 4K display natively, with the dock, it can power two displays.

plugable usb c dock ports
For those who only need a single display, Plugable has the $50 9-in–1 USB-C Hub. It connects to the ‌MacBook Neo‌ or another Mac via USB-C, adding several useful ports. Unlike the dock, it does not need an external power source because it is bus-powered.

plugable usb c hub
The hub has a 10Gb/s USB-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, microSD and SD card slots, a USB 2.0 port, two 10Gb/s USB-A ports (one offers 15W charging for accessories), a USB-C port for 125W passthrough charging to the connected Mac, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Plugable currently has a 15% discount on the 9-in–1 Hub on Amazon.

plugable usb c hub 2
Plugable's ‌MacBook Neo‌ accessory lineup is rounded out with a compact $24 USB-C Charger Block, which comes in either black or white. The power adapter provides 30W for the ‌MacBook Neo‌, which is ideal. It uses GaN technology so it's small in size, and it has collapsible prongs, making it ideal for travel. Plugable is offering a 16% discount on the power adapter on Amazon this week.

plugable power adapter
We have a ‌MacBook Neo‌ and a Plugable accessory kit to go along with it for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


Plugable Giveaway (U.S. Only)

The contest will run from today (May 8) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 15. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after May 15 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: Giveaway
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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