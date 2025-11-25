MacBook Air With M1 Chip is Now Just $549 at Walmart
As part of its Black Friday deals, Walmart is currently selling the five-year-old MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $549 in the United States.
Walmart began selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip for $699 in March 2024. The price later dropped to $649, then to $599, and now to $549.
Apple first released the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020, as one of the first Macs with an Apple silicon chip, instead of an Intel processor. The configuration being sold for $549 includes 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, with Silver and Space Gray color options available. Gold is currently sold out.
These are new MacBook Air units — not refurbished or open box.
Apple discontinued the MacBook Air with the M1 chip last year, after it launched models with the M3 chip, and it has since updated the MacBook Air with the M4 chip. Prior to being discontinued, the model with the M1 chip was being sold for a starting price of $999 brand new, but Amazon sometimes offered it on sale for $899 or less.
While the MacBook Air with the M1 chip is five years old, it is still a capable machine for many average day-to-day tasks. However, it has an older design, and it is the oldest MacBook Air model compatible with the current macOS 26 (aka macOS Tahoe) operating system, so there is a chance that it will not support macOS 27 next year.
