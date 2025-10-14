Apple Teases Upcoming M5 MacBook Pro Launch: 'Something Powerful is Coming'

Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased the launch of an upcoming product, saying "something powerful is coming" on social media.



A short animation accompanying Joswiak's teaser reveals a brief glimpse of a MacBook Pro along with the words "coming soon." The shape of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ is a V, which is the Roman numeral for 5. Joswiak also used "Mmmmm" in his caption, which is 5 Ms.

Mmmmm… something powerful is coming. pic.twitter.com/hHDYwuisJC — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 14, 2025

Rumors suggest that Apple is preparing to introduce its next-generation M5 chip this week, and it is set to debut in the 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌.

Aside from an M5 chip, the ‌MacBook Pro‌ is not expected to get any other major design changes. So far, it looks like Apple might introduce just the 14-inch M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌, holding higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips until 2026.

Apple is also expected to introduce a new iPad Pro and Vision Pro with an M5 chip this week, and we could also potentially see new Apple TV and HomePod mini models.

