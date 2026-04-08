Apple Now Selling Parts for Seven New Devices Unveiled Last Month

Launched in 2022, Apple's self-service repair program provides customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and manuals to repair select iPhones, iPads, Macs, Studio Displays, and Beats Pill speakers. Apple says the program is "intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices."



Apple today started selling parts and tools for seven new devices through its self-service repair store in the U.S., Canada, and many European countries.

As reported by 9to5Mac, genuine Apple parts are now available for these devices:

iPhone 17e

iPad Air with M4 chip

MacBook Neo

MacBook Air with M5 chip

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

Studio Display (2026)

Studio Display XDR

After ordering parts and tools, you can follow the steps in Apple's repair manuals for each device.

There is a notable piece of news related to this. As we reported last month, the MacBook Neo's keyboard can be replaced individually.



For years, replacing the keyboard in other MacBooks has required replacing the entire Top Case, which refers to the top half of the aluminum shell surrounding the keyboard. For example, the latest MacBook Air has a "Top Case with Keyboard" part, and the latest MacBook Pro models have a "Top Case with Battery and Keyboard" part.

For the MacBook Neo, there are separate Keyboard, Keyboard with Touch ID, and Top Case parts, and Apple shows how to replace the keyboard individually. While there are still more than 40 screws involved to replace the keyboard on its own, the process is much easier than replacing an entire Top Case, which requires lots of disassembly.

Best of all, the MacBook Neo's individual keyboard part starts at just $140 on Apple's self-service repair store in the U.S., whereas the Top Case with Keyboard for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models costs around $400 to $600.