watchOS 26.5 Fixes Two Apple Watch Bugs
watchOS 26.5 fixes two Apple Watch bugs, according to Apple's release notes for the update, which is expected to be released next week.
Apple fixed bugs in the Messages and Workout apps:
• Fixes an issue where Messages on Apple Watch may use SMS instead of iMessage when paired with a dual SIM iPhone
• Fixes an issue where Workout app audio alerts could fail to play if the phone was not nearby Apple Watch
The notes also mention the new Pride Luminance watch face available on watchOS 26.5. The watch face has a customizable layout and colors.
Given that the watchOS 26.5 Release Candidate was seeded this week, it is likely that Apple will make the update available to all users next week.
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