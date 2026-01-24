Top Stories: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks, Siri Chatbot, Apple AI Pin, and More

Apple rumors are starting to pick up now that we're a few weeks into 2026, and this week saw some potential clarity around conflicting iPhone 18 Pro rumors, plus some new word on Apple's plans for Siri.



This week also saw a report that Apple is working on some sort of AI pin while also making progress toward a major MacBook Pro revamp, so read on below for all the details!



Top Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Leak: Smaller Dynamic Island, No Top-Left Camera Cutout

Over the last few months, rumors around the iPhone 18 Pro's front-panel design have been conflicted, with some supply chain leaks pointing to under-display Face ID, reports suggesting a top-left hole-punch camera, and debate over whether the familiar Dynamic Island will shrink, shift, or disappear entirely.



According to frequent Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital, however, early reports from Chinese and Korean sources about the possible relocation of an infrared Face ID component were later mistranslated in some English-language coverage, leading to incorrect claims of a hole-punch camera. In fact, the Dynamic Island will remain on the iPhone 18 Pro and simply be roughly 35% narrower. That smaller Dynamic Island interpretation has also been corroborated by respected display analyst Ross Young.



Apple's OLED MacBook Pro Launch Moves Closer With Panel Production

Rumors have been pointing toward Apple launching a revamped MacBook Pro with OLED displays late this year or early next year, and things appear to have taken a step forward this month with a report claiming that Samsung's production line that will produce displays for the new laptop has gone into operation.



The MacBook Pro is just one of five Apple products expected to gain OLED displays in the next few years as Apple continues to adopt the more advanced display technology.

Before the MacBook Pro gets OLED displays, there's still another update to the current version in the works to add M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. with rumors and shipping delays suggesting a launch could be coming fairly soon.



A Siri Chatbot is Coming in iOS 27

Apple plans to turn Siri into a chatbot that will rival Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and OpenAI's ChatGPT, Bloomberg reported this week. Apple did not initially plan to introduce a chatbot, but their popularity forced Apple executives to reconsider.



Codenamed Campos, the ‌Siri‌ chatbot will be integrated into iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, replacing the current version of ‌Siri‌. It will have the same natural language conversation functionality as chatbots like ChatGPT, and it will be accessible by using the "‌Siri‌" wake word or by holding down the side button on an iPhone or iPad.

The chatbot version of Siri arriving in iOS 27 later this year will follow the initial upgrade to a more personalized version of the current Siri that we expect to arrive in just a few months with iOS 26.4.



Apple's Next iPhone: What to Expect From the 2026 iPhone 17e

We're likely just weeks away from Apple's next iPhone launch, with the company set to introduce the ‌iPhone‌ 17e. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is a follow-up to the iPhone 16e that came out in February 2025, and rumors suggest that it could have some welcome improvements.



Check out our recap of all the rumors we've heard about the next version of Apple's cheapest iPhone model to help decide if it might be the right one for you.



Apple Developing AirTag-Sized AI Pin With Dual Cameras

Apple is working on a small, wearable AI pin equipped with multiple cameras, a speaker, and microphones, reports The Information. If it actually launches, the AI pin will likely run the new Siri chatbot that Apple plans to unveil in iOS 27.



The pin is said to be similar in size to an AirTag, with a thin, flat, circular disc shape. It has an aluminum and glass shell, and two cameras at the front. There is a standard lens and a wide-angle lens that are meant to capture photos and videos, while three microphones are designed to pick up sound around the wearer. An included speaker allows the pin to play audio, and there is a physical control button along one edge. The device is able to wirelessly charge like an Apple Watch.



iPhone 18 Rumored to Feature Much Brighter Display

Apple's iPhone 18 will feature a significantly brighter display, according to a Chinese leaker.



In a post this week on Weibo, the user known as Instant Digital said that Chinese supplier BOE has little hope of making panels for the ‌iPhone 18‌ because Apple's brightness requirements for the next-generation device are unprecedentedly high. This suggests that the ‌iPhone 18‌'s display will see a considerable leap forward in terms of brightness.

While the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch in the usual September time frame, the regular iPhone 18‌ isn't expected to launch until early 2027.



