Prosser: iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island Moving to Top-Left Corner

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models will have a front camera cutout in the top-left corner of the screen alongside a new under-display Face ID system, which will see the Dynamic Island software feature relocated to the same corner. That's according to the latest YouTube video from Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser.



Introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro, the Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped interactive area centered at the top of the screen that expands and contracts to display ongoing activities, while effectively hiding the front camera and Face ID sensor cutouts.

Prosser claims that Apple's new under-screen Face ID system will sit next to a top-left camera cutout, meaning the Dynamic Island no longer needs to be centered at the top. Instead, he claims it will likewise shift to the top left – where the time is shown on current iPhones – and periodically fly out from the corner to encompass the upper portion of the screen, allowing it to functionally remain the same.

There are several rumors suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will include under-display Face ID, with the TrueDepth camera hardware located under the display. However, reports regarding where it will be located under the screen and what this means for the Dynamic Island have not completely lined up.



The Information's Wayne Ma recently reported that Apple's adoption of under-screen Face ID for iPhone 18 Pro models will "eliminate the unsightly black oval that has appeared at the top of iPhone displays since 2022," with just a pinhole cutout for the selfie camera located at the upper left of the display.

Elsewhere, former display analyst Ross Young believes under-display Face ID is possible for the iPhone 18 Pro, but says a smaller Dynamic Island will still be present. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has echoed this view, reporting that the new models could feature a slimmed-down Dynamic Island rather than removing it entirely. Meanwhile, Chinese leaker Instant Digital has claimed that there will be a smaller Dynamic Island, but no under-display Face ID or under-display camera this year.

It's unclear whether Prosser's claim about the Dynamic Island is based on new information or a reasoned extrapolation from previous rumors. If it's the latter, one could argue another possibility is that reports of a camera cutout in the top-left corner of the display are based on leaked components that actually relate to an under-display Face ID system which has been relocated outside the Dynamic Island, allowing the latter to remain centered but reduced in size.



There is reason to believe that Prosser is just speculating, since's his latest video also regurgitates several iPhone 18 Pro rumors we've heard before, including new burgundy, brown, and purple colors for the devices, a new variable aperture camera system, a simplified Camera Control button, an A20 Pro chip, Apple's C2 modem, and full 5G satellite internet.

We should know for sure in September, when Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 18 Pro models alongside a rumored foldable iPhone, as part of a new split-launch cycle that will see the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e launch in the spring next year.