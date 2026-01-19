Prosser: iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island Moving to Top-Left Corner

by

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models will have a front camera cutout in the top-left corner of the screen alongside a new under-display Face ID system, which will see the Dynamic Island software feature relocated to the same corner. That's according to the latest YouTube video from Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser.

dynamic island iphone 18 pro prosser
Introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro, the Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped interactive area centered at the top of the screen that expands and contracts to display ongoing activities, while effectively hiding the front camera and Face ID sensor cutouts.

Prosser claims that Apple's new under-screen Face ID system will sit next to a top-left camera cutout, meaning the Dynamic Island no longer needs to be centered at the top. Instead, he claims it will likewise shift to the top left – where the time is shown on current iPhones – and periodically fly out from the corner to encompass the upper portion of the screen, allowing it to functionally remain the same.

There are several rumors suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will include under-display Face ID, with the TrueDepth camera hardware located under the display. However, reports regarding where it will be located under the screen and what this means for the Dynamic Island have not completely lined up.

face id top left prosser iphone 18 pro
The Information's Wayne Ma recently reported that Apple's adoption of under-screen Face ID for iPhone 18 Pro models will "eliminate the unsightly black oval that has appeared at the top of iPhone displays since 2022," with just a pinhole cutout for the selfie camera located at the upper left of the display.

Elsewhere, former display analyst Ross Young believes under-display Face ID is possible for the iPhone 18 Pro, but says a smaller Dynamic Island will still be present. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has echoed this view, reporting that the new models could feature a slimmed-down Dynamic Island rather than removing it entirely. Meanwhile, Chinese leaker Instant Digital has claimed that there will be a smaller Dynamic Island, but no under-display Face ID or under-display camera this year.

It's unclear whether Prosser's claim about the Dynamic Island is based on new information or a reasoned extrapolation from previous rumors. If it's the latter, one could argue another possibility is that reports of a camera cutout in the top-left corner of the display are based on leaked components that actually relate to an under-display Face ID system which has been relocated outside the Dynamic Island, allowing the latter to remain centered but reduced in size.

prosser dynamic island iphone 18 pro
There is reason to believe that Prosser is just speculating, since's his latest video also regurgitates several iPhone 18 Pro rumors we've heard before, including new burgundy, brown, and purple colors for the devices, a new variable aperture camera system, a simplified Camera Control button, an A20 Pro chip, Apple's C2 modem, and full 5G satellite internet.

We should know for sure in September, when Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 18 Pro models alongside a rumored foldable iPhone, as part of a new split-launch cycle that will see the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e launch in the spring next year.


Note: Apple in July sued Prosser and associate Michael Ramacciotti, alleging they obtained and leaked trade-secret information about unreleased iOS software by accessing a former Apple engineer's development device. After Prosser missed the initial deadline to respond, Apple sought and was granted a default judgment, seeking damages and an injunction to stop further leaks. Prosser later stated he has been engaging with Apple about the case, suggesting the dispute is still active rather than abandoned, but it has not stopped him from making videos about Apple rumors.

Unggoy Murderer
Unggoy Murderer
1 hour ago at 04:45 am
General reminder that Prosser has on multiple occasions failed to pay artists and employees for their work.

Absolute bottom of the barrel of the creator community, I don't know why anyone would listen to anything he says.
Contact_Feanor
Contact_Feanor
56 minutes ago at 04:49 am

Normally I wouldn’t believe this guy, but this actually makes a lot of sense (if he hasn’t just speculated, of course)

Face ID needs to be centred which is why that would be under-display in the centre, whilst the selfie camera is moved to the side to create the illusion of more space. Actually quite a sound concept.
I don't think it makes a lot of sense to change the location of the Dynamic Island, since too many apps have buttons or controls in the top left corner. Each and every one of those apps would need to relocate those or have inaccessible/invisible buttons or controls. Work for both apple and the entire developer community that can be avoided if the camera cutout remains centered.
saltukkos
saltukkos
49 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Oh no. Please, I love the symmetry!
Volk.JP
Volk.JP
55 minutes ago at 04:50 am
I hope they finally get rid of the dynamic island. They still haven't fixed the bugs it caused.
Unggoy Murderer
Unggoy Murderer
52 minutes ago at 04:53 am

I hope they finally get rid of the dynamic island. They still haven't fixed the bugs it caused.
What bugs has it caused? Just curious.
JeziLondon
JeziLondon
42 minutes ago at 05:03 am

iPhone 18 Pro Max will be near perfect.
I just want to own one iPhone that I can keep 10 years worry free.
Then you're better off waiting for the 20 Pro ?
