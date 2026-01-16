These 5 Apple Products Will Reportedly Be Upgraded With OLED Displays

by

Apple plans to upgrade the iPad mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, iMac, and MacBook Air with OLED displays between 2026 and 2028, according to DigiTimes.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that the iPad mini and MacBook Pro will receive an OLED display as early as this year, but he does not expect the MacBook Air to adopt the technology until 2028 at the earliest.

A new iPad Air is expected to be released this year, but Gurman said it will have an LCD display. He expects a subsequent iPad Air model to have an OLED display, suggesting that the device will not adopt the technology until at least 2027.

Last month, the South Korean publication The Elec reported that Apple is planning to release a 24-inch iMac with an OLED display in 2027 or 2028.

All in all, here is when each device is expected to get an OLED display:

  • iPad mini: 2026
  • MacBook Pro: Late 2026 or 2027
  • iPad Air: 2027
  • iMac: 2027 or 2028
  • MacBook Air: 2028

OLED displays have better overall image quality compared to LCD displays, thanks to richer colors and higher contrast ratio with true blacks.

Top Rated Comments

justanotherdave Avatar
justanotherdave
55 minutes ago at 07:20 pm
I keep saying this but I want an iPad Mini Pro or at least one with a better/brighter display.

Would make an excellent monitor for my video rigs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
51 minutes ago at 07:24 pm

iMac: 2027 or 2028
A future iMac ?️ with an OLED screen larger than the current 24” would be great!

Bring back the 27” or make it 30”!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
21 minutes ago at 07:54 pm
Theyll keep ipad mini at 60hz oled to protect the ~12 people still buying ipad pros lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
17 minutes ago at 07:58 pm

Theyll keep ipad mini at 60hz oled to protect the ~12 people still buying ipad pros lol
Lots of people buy the iPad Pro. There is no reason to put down the device or the people buying.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wikiverse Avatar
wikiverse
9 minutes ago at 08:07 pm

OLED displays have better overall image quality compared to LCD displays, thanks to richer colors and higher contrast ratio with true blacks.
And they also have a major problem with achieving brightness - particularly as the screens age. Pumping more power through OLEDS makes them degrade faster, because they're organic.

My current laptop is a 2017 MBP. It gets just as bright as a brand new MBP, despite having many hours of daily use for almost 9 years. I've yet to see an OLED display achieve that on any device.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments