Jon Prosser Provides Update on Apple Lawsuit Over iOS 26 Leaks

In July, Apple filed a lawsuit against Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti over alleged theft of the company's trade secrets. The complaint alleged the pair coordinated to break into former Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik's development iPhone, in order to access and profit off details about iOS 19, which ended up being called iOS 26.



Prosser leaked various details about what is now known as iOS 26, in videos shared on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech. The videos revealed some details about iOS 26's new translucent design, which Apple ended up calling Liquid Glass, months before Apple announced the software update at WWDC 2025 in June.

Earlier this month, Apple's lawyers said Prosser missed his deadline to respond to the complaint. As a result, they filed a request for a default judgment against Prosser, which was entered by the court last week. Apple is seeking monetary damages, and an injunction to prevent Prosser and Ramacciotti from further disclosing any of the company's confidential information that was allegedly illegally obtained.

Prosser has since provided an update on the matter — he said he is not ignoring Apple.

"All I can tell you is that regardless of what is being reported, and regardless of what the court documents say — I have, in fact, been in active communications with Apple since the beginning stages of this case," said Prosser, in a statement published by The Verge. "The notion that I'm ignoring the case is incorrect. That's all I am able to say."

What happens next remains to be seen.