Apple Sues Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks

Earlier this year, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared multiple videos showing off what he claimed to be re-created renderings of what was then presumed to be called iOS 19 and which was eventually unveiled by Apple as iOS 26 at WWDC in June.



In his first video back in January, Prosser showed off a Camera app redesign with a simpler set of buttons for moving between photo and video modes, and he followed that up with a March episode of his Genius Bar podcast where he showed off the Messages app, complete with round navigation buttons at the top and rounded corners around the keyboard.

And he wrapped things up with an April video that gave a more complete look at the Liquid Glass redesign that ultimately debuted in ‌iOS 26‌, with rounder, glass-like interface elements, pill-shaped tab bars at the bottom of certain Apple apps, and more.

While the Camera app redesign didn't exactly match what Apple unveiled for ‌iOS 26‌, the general idea was correct and much of what else Prosser showed was pretty close to spot on, and Apple clearly took notice as the company filed a lawsuit today (Scribd link) against Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti for misappropriation of trade secrets.

Apple's complaint outlines what it claims is the series of events that led to the leaks, which centered around a development iPhone in the possession of Ramacciotti's friend and Apple employee Ethan Lipnik. According to Apple, Prosser and Ramacciotti plotted to access Lipnik's phone, acquiring his passcode and then using location-tracking to determine when he "would be gone for an extended period." Prosser reportedly offered financial compensation to Ramacciotti in return for assisting with accessing the development ‌iPhone‌.

Apple says Ramacciotti accessed Lipnik's development ‌iPhone‌ and made a FaceTime call to Prosser, showing off ‌iOS 26‌ running on the development ‌iPhone‌, and that Prosser recorded the call with screen capture tools. Prosser then shared those videos with others and used them to make re-created renders of ‌iOS 26‌ for his videos.

Lipnik's phone contained a "significant amount of additional Apple trade secret information that has not yet been publicly disclosed," and Apple says it does not know how much of that information is in the possession of Prosser and Ramacciotti.

In order to protect its trade secrets, Apple has filed the lawsuit to request an injunction against further disclosure of Apple's confidential trade secret information and is seeking damages over the misappropriation of them.

Lipnik's employment with Apple has already been terminated over his failure to follow the company's policies to protect development and unreleased devices and software. Lipnik also failed to disclose the breach to Apple once he learned of it through others who recognized his apartment in the recorded ‌FaceTime‌ call, with Apple learning of the details from an anonymous email.