Jon Prosser Still Not Fully Cooperating in Apple's iOS 26 Trade Secrets Lawsuit

A joint status report filed yesterday in Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti shows Prosser is still failing to comply with discovery, prompting Apple to seek a court order to compel him.



The latest filing, submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California yesterday, covers developments since the parties' last update in February 2026. It notes that Apple served Prosser with document and deposition subpoenas on February 3, and that while he has provided some responsive materials, he has failed to fully respond to certain requests and has not responded at all to others. Apple has extended his deadline multiple times and says it has still not received the limited discovery it needs to understand the full scope of what confidential information Prosser and Ramacciotti obtained and how they got it. Apple says it now intends to file a Motion for an Order to Show Cause in the Northern District of Ohio to force his compliance.

The filing also reveals that Prosser has indicated he is retaining counsel and intends to move to set aside the default judgment entered against him in October 2025, after he missed the court deadline to respond to Apple's complaint. At the time, Prosser told The Verge he had "been in active communications with Apple since the beginning stages of this case," a claim Apple subsequently disputed in court documents.

Apple filed the lawsuit in July 2025, accusing Prosser and Ramacciotti of misappropriating trade secrets by gaining unauthorized access to a development iPhone belonging to former Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik. According to Apple's complaint, Ramacciotti accessed the device while Lipnik was away and showed Prosser the contents over FaceTime, revealing details about what was then called iOS 19 and later unveiled at WWDC 2025 as iOS 26. Prosser published videos on his YouTube channel showing recreated renderings of the software's Liquid Glass design months before Apple's announcement. Lipnik was terminated for failing to follow Apple's policies for securing development devices.

Ramacciotti's posture in the case stands in contrast to Prosser's. According to the filing, he has allowed Apple to forensically review an additional device, agreed to supplement his interrogatory responses, and offered to sit for a follow-up deposition once Apple completes its third-party discovery, including any deposition of Prosser. Apple and Ramacciotti have been informally discussing a potential settlement since at least October. Apple is seeking monetary damages and an injunction barring both defendants from further disclosing any of the company's confidential information.

The parties have scheduled a further status update with the court for June 10, 2026.