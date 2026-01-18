iOS 27 Will Add These 8 New Features to Your iPhone
iOS 27 is still many months away, but there are already plenty of rumors about new features that will be included in the software update.
The first beta of iOS 27 will be released during WWDC 2026 in June, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving "quality and underlying performance." However, there will still be some new features, with many of them expected to fall under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.
Below, we have recapped eight rumored iOS 27 features in bold text:
- A more personalized version of Siri is expected to launch with iOS 26.4, and more changes are slated for iOS 27. Siri will reportedly have a new design, provide proactive suggestions, and remember past conversations.
- Several new Apple Intelligence features have been rumored, including an AI-powered Calendar app. A new Apple Health+ subscription service will reportedly include an AI health coach that offers nutrition planning and medical suggestions. Google Gemini will help power some of the new Apple Intelligence features.
- iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although this functionality might be limited to the iPhone 18 Pro models. Additional satellite features have been rumored, including Apple Maps via satellite and the ability to send and receive photos when using Messages via satellite.
Over the coming weeks and months, additional iOS 27 rumors will likely surface.