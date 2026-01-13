Google Gemini-Powered Siri Will Reportedly Have These 7 New Features

Apple and Google this week announced that Gemini will help power a more personalized Siri, and The Information has provided more details.



As soon as this spring, the report said the revamped version of Siri will be able to…



Answer more factual/world knowledge questions in a conversational manner

Tell more stories



Provide emotional support

Assist with more tasks, such as booking travel

Create a document in the Notes app with information, such as a cooking recipe

The report said Apple plans to announce additional Siri capabilities at WWDC in June, including…

Knowledge of past conversations

Proactive suggestions based on information from apps, such as Calendar

Apple already announced that the personalized Siri would have better understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls, so a lot of the specific capabilities that the report said are coming would align with that.

For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

The report said that the latest prototype of the more personalized Siri does not have any Google or Gemini branding, and Apple will be able to fine-tune Gemini's model to ensure that Siri responds to queries in a way that the iPhone maker prefers.

More details are available in The Information's paywalled report.

Apple first previewed the more personalized Siri at WWDC 2024, and the revamped assistant is finally expected to launch as part of iOS 26.4 in March or April. However, according to the report, some capabilities will not arrive until iOS 27.