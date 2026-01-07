Apple's Back to School Offer With Free Accessories Returns in Four Countries
Apple's annual "Back to School" or "Back to Uni" promotion has returned this week in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea.
From January 6 through March 11, qualifying higher-education students and staff in these countries can receive a free or discounted accessory with the purchase of select Mac and iPad models, similar to previous promotions that launched in the United States and a number of other countries last June and July.
For each device type, there is at least one accessory option available at no additional charge, with more expensive accessories available at reduced upgrade prices.
For example, in Australia, qualified customers who purchase an iPad Air or iPad Pro can receive a free Apple Pencil Pro (A$199 value) or standard AirPods 4 (A$219 value). Customers can upgrade to AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation after paying an additional A$80 fee or a Magic Keyboard for an additional A$210–A$350 fee depending on model.
iMac buyers can receive either AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (A$299 value) at no additional charge or AirPods Pro 3 for an additional A$130 upgrade fee. MacBook Air and MacBook Pro buyers can receive free AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, a Magic Mouse, a Magic Trackpad, or a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, or they can upgrade to AirPods Pro 3 for an additional A$130.
In each country, the offer is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and in person at Apple's retail stores where available. The offer can be combined with Apple's educational discounts on products, and AppleCare+ plans are up to 10% off for students.
Popular Stories
CES 2026 has just provided a first glimpse of the folding display technology that Apple is expected to use in its upcoming foldable iPhone. At the event, Samsung Display briefly showcased its new crease-less foldable OLED panel beside a Galaxy Z Fold 7, and according to SamMobile, which saw the test booth before it was abruptly removed, the new panel "has no crease at all" in comparison.
The ...
Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle.
Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the iPhone 17 in the lineup as the latest...
Apple has designed a limited edition version of the AirPods Pro 3 to celebrate Lunar New Year, and customers in select countries can purchase them starting today. The Year of the Horse Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 feature a unique horse emoji character that's otherwise unavailable.
Customers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore are able to buy the AirPods, and they'll be...
With the release of iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.2, Apple has improved the Wi-Fi speeds for select Macs and iPads that support Wi-Fi 6E. Updated Wi-Fi connectivity specifications are listed in Apple's platform deployment guide.
The M4 iPad Pro models, M3 iPad Air models, A17 Pro iPad mini, M2 to M5 MacBook Pro models, M2, M3, and M4 MacBook Air models, and other Wi-Fi 6E Macs and iPads now ...
Logitech users on macOS found themselves locked out of their mouse customizations yesterday after the company let a security certificate expire, breaking both its Logi Options+ and G HUB configuration apps.
Logitech devices like its MX Master series mice and MX Keys keyboards stopped working properly as a result of the oversight, with users unable to access their custom scrolling setup,...
JPMorgan Chase has reached a deal to take over operation of the Apple Card, reports The Wall Street Journal. Barring any "last minute hiccups," the deal should be announced shortly after over a year of negotiations.
Reports began circulating over two years ago that current Apple Card issuer Goldman Sachs was looking to end its partnership with Apple as part of an effort to scale back on...
Anker announced a new series of products at CES this week, and most of them will begin rolling out to customers later in January. A few of these devices, including the Nano Docking Station and 45W Nano Charger, have pre-order discounts on Anker's website, and we're also tracking big discounts in Anker's New Year's sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When...
Now that the calendar has flipped over into January, steep discounts on popular Apple products have become more rare after the holidays. However, if you didn't get a new pair of AirPods recently and are looking for a model on sale, Amazon does have a few solid second-best prices this week.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...