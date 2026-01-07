Apple's Back to School Offer With Free Accessories Returns in Four Countries

Apple's annual "Back to School" or "Back to Uni" promotion has returned this week in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea.



From January 6 through March 11, qualifying higher-education students and staff in these countries can receive a free or discounted accessory with the purchase of select Mac and iPad models, similar to previous promotions that launched in the United States and a number of other countries last June and July.

For each device type, there is at least one accessory option available at no additional charge, with more expensive accessories available at reduced upgrade prices.

For example, in Australia, qualified customers who purchase an iPad Air or iPad Pro can receive a free Apple Pencil Pro (A$199 value) or standard AirPods 4 (A$219 value). Customers can upgrade to ‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation after paying an additional A$80 fee or a Magic Keyboard for an additional A$210–A$350 fee depending on model.

iMac buyers can receive either ‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation (A$299 value) at no additional charge or AirPods Pro 3 for an additional A$130 upgrade fee. MacBook Air and MacBook Pro buyers can receive free ‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation, a Magic Mouse, a Magic Trackpad, or a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, or they can upgrade to ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ for an additional A$130.

In each country, the offer is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and in person at Apple's retail stores where available. The offer can be combined with Apple's educational discounts on products, and AppleCare+ plans are up to 10% off for students.