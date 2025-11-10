AI-Powered Apple Health+ Service Still Coming Next Year

Apple is still planning to introduce a new AI-powered "Health+" service in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Gurman revisited the rumor about a revamped Health app in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter. Apple is apparently planning to overhaul the Health app next year with a new Health+ service, featuring an AI assistant. Gurman said that it "could make Apple one of the first major tech companies to gain steam in the health AI chatbot space."

Earlier this year, Gurman said the AI-powered health coaching feature will offer personalized health recommendations accompanied by videos from health experts that inform users about various health conditions and ways to make lifestyle improvements. Nutrition tracking is also expected to be another big part of the revamped Health app.

Gurman also mentioned Apple's plans to introduce a revamped version of Siri with iOS 26.4, an AI-powered web search tool, and a redesigned version of ‌Siri‌ in iOS 27.