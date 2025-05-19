Huawei's New MateBook Fold Could Be Mistaken for Apple's Rumored Foldable iPad

by

Chinese company Huawei, a major Apple competitor in China, today introduced the launch of the MateBook Fold, an ultra light and thin folding computer. Huawei tends to be fond of Apple aesthetics, so the MateBook Fold and the marketing materials that go along with it have an Apple vibe.

huawei matebook fold menu bar
Apple is rumored to be working on a device that's not too far off from what Huawei is showing off, with rumors suggesting that Apple will come out with some kind of dual-screen foldable that's around 13 inches. Some rumors call it an iPad, and some call it a MacBook, but it'll come down to operating system.

huawei matebook fold website
Huawei says that the MateBook Fold brings "ultimate aesthetics" and represents the "peak of creation" with an "amazing opening and closing" mechanism. The MateBook is 13 inches when it's closed, but it opens to a dual-layer 18-inch OLED display with a 3.3K resolution and 1600 nits peak brightness. It features what Huawei calls a "water drop" hinge, that's able to open up to lay flat or hover at different angles so the device can be used as a tablet in landscape or portrait mode or as a dual display notebook.

While the MateBook Fold comes with a separate keyboard, it also has an on-screen version that can be activated by touching eight fingers to the display. The virtual keyboard can be used when the device is flat or when it's folded in a notebook orientation.

huawei matebook fold on screen keyboard
The MateBook Fold is just over two and a half pounds, and it is 7.3mm when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded up. When open, it's thinner than an iPhone 16 Pro Max, but not as thin as Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro.

Huawei is selling the MateBook Fold starting at 23,999 Chinese Yuan, which equates to about $3,330. It's not for sale in the United States, and you can only get it in China right now.

huawei matebook fold keyboard
As for Apple's foldable notebook or ‌iPad‌, it's rumored to be coming sometime around 2027. It too is expected to have a screen that's over 18 inches when unfolded, and it will be able to function as either a display with an attached keyboard, or a more traditional notebook when folded in half. More rumors can be found in our Apple foldable iPad guide.

