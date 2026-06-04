 iPhone 18 Pro: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Gray Chassis Leaked - MacRumors
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iPhone 18 Pro: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Gray Chassis Leaked

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The color options Apple is reportedly planning for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max have appeared online today in the form of images of chassis parts of unknown origin.

iphone 18 pro cherry%402x scaled
Shared by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the images show what appear to be production-ready frames for three of the four colors Apple is rumored to be planning.

Multiple rumors have suggested Apple is testing a deep red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro models, and the color is expected to be the special color that Apple chooses in 2026, similar to Cosmic Orange for iPhone 17 Pro.

iphone 18 pro blue%402x scaled
Two other colors Apple is said to be planning are Light Blue and Dark Gray. Apple may also offer the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in Silver, though that color isn't shown in these pictures. Macworld previously shared what it said were Pantone codes for the four colors Apple is testing.

The four colors have also been spotted in the first iPhone 18 Pro dummy models to leak, providing another look at the shades Apple is likely to use.

iphone 18 pro gray
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be unveiled this September alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone, which will have its own set of color finishes that are likely to be more muted, with silver, white, and indigo rumored so far.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tag: Naver

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