Apple Releases Black Version of Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Apple today released a new version of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air in black.



Previously, the Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ was only available in white. It is based on the older Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and ‌iPad Air‌, which was available in both black and white, and was replaced by a redesigned version with a aluminum top case, backlighting, and a trackpad with haptic feedback last year.

The Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ continues to be priced at $269 for the 11-inch version and $319 for the 13-inch version.