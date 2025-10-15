Discontinued M2 Vision Pro Not Available for Trade-In

Unlike other Apple devices, the original Vision Pro with the M2 chip is not available for trade-in.



The original Vision Pro with the ‌M2‌ chip launched in February 2024 and was discontinued upon the announcement of a new version with the M5 chip earlier today. Most high-end Apple devices, such as the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Mac, become available for trade-in upon the release of a new model, allowing users to fund the purchase of the latest device while getting rid of their old one.

The absence of the Vision Pro from Apple's trade-in program is therefore peculiar, but likely reflects an unwillingness on the behalf of trade-in partners to accept it for now. Users of the original Vision Pro who want to upgrade to the new M5 version will need to sell their old device independently.