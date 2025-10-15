Two New Accessories for Vision Pro Now Available, With More Coming

Apple today started selling new accessories for its Vision Pro headset, including the Logitech Muse and Dual Knit Band, with more on the way.



The Logitech Muse is a spatially-tracked stylus developed for use with the ‌Vision Pro‌. It was announced at WWDC earlier this year. The Muse is intended to support the next generation of spatial computing workflows enabled by visionOS 26. The device incorporates six degrees of freedom (6DoF) tracking, pressure-sensitive tips, and real-time haptic feedback to allow users to interact with digital environments through precise input and tactile realism.

Logitech Muse is a spatial accessory designed to enhance the way you work, create, and collaborate with Apple Vision Pro. Muse combines a familiar form factor with advanced technology, offering a precise, immersive workflow in both productivity and creativity apps. Seamless motion tracking in six degrees of freedom with intuitive controls allows you to draw, annotate, and interact naturally in space. Real-time haptic responses add textural realism to create a truly engaging experience. A pressure-sensitive tip and force-sensing button allow you to vary line thickness whether drawing on a surface or in the air.

According to Logitech, Muse is intended for use across a wide range of spatial computing applications, including 3D design, collaborative workspaces, and immersive visualization tools. The device features both physical buttons and gesture controls. The Logitech Muse costs $129.95 and is now available from Apple.



Apple's new Dual Knit Band for the Vision Pro is also now available for $99. It comes with the new Vision Pro with the M5 chip, but is available separately and compatible with the M2 Vision Pro.

Designed for Apple Vision Pro, the Dual Knit Band provides lasting comfort and stability — with soft, breathable upper and lower straps and a counterbalanced design. Its dual-function Fit Dial makes it easy to adjust each strap independently for a personalized fit. The Dual Knit Band attaches to the Audio Straps with a simple and secure mechanism, and release tabs allow you to quickly detach it when needed.

In addition, Apple today confirmed that the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and Controller Charging Station will be available for $249.95 from the Apple Store online in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, November 11.