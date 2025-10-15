New MacBook Pro Does Not Include a Charger in the Box in Europe

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip does not include a charger in the box in European countries, including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, and others, according to Apple's online store.



In the U.S. and all other countries outside of Europe, the new MacBook Pro comes with Apple's 70W USB-C Power Adapter, but European customers miss out.

Apple is still generous enough to include a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable in the box with the 14-inch MacBook Pro in Europe, so you only need to supply a charger.

In the U.K., the 70W USB-C Power Adapter costs £59.

Apple has gradually stopped including chargers with many products, and it has attributed this decision to its environmental goals. In fact, the latest AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3 lack a charger and even a charging cable in the box.