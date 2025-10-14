HomePod Mini and Apple TV Stock is Dwindling at Select Apple Stores

HomePod mini and Apple TV inventory is starting to dwindle at select Apple Store locations around the world, suggesting that new models may be imminent.



For example, the HomePod mini is completely out of stock in all five color options at Apple's flagship Regent Street store in London, as of this writing.

Some other HomePod mini and Apple TV configurations are out of stock at some Apple Store locations, but online availability is faring better for now.

Both the HomePod mini and Apple TV are expected to be updated this year, and the following new features and changes have been rumored for the devices:

In his Power On newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple planned to announce new products "this week." However, in a follow-up post on X, he merely said the products would be announced "as early as this week."