 Steve Jobs U.S. Commemorative $1 Coin Goes on Sale - MacRumors
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Steve Jobs U.S. Commemorative $1 Coin Goes on Sale

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The United States Mint today began selling a new $1 American Innovation Coin featuring Steve Jobs, purchasable from the U.S. Mint website.

steve jobs coin
The $1 Steve Jobs Coin features a young Steve Jobs in a turtleneck, jeans, and sneakers, sitting in front of the Northern California landscape. Jobs is said to be "captured in a moment of reflection," in which "his posture and expression reflect how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself."

According to the Steve Jobs Archive, which championed the design with support from California governor Gavin Newsom, Jobs "felt a deep sense of connection to and gratitude for California's natural beauty."

"The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Steve Jobs embodied the best of California, creating the future we all know today," said Newsom in a press release announcing the coin's circulation. "His tenacity and fearless pursuit of the California Dream made so many American dreams possible. May we all attempt to fill his shoes as we seek our own California Dreams."

The collectible coins are available as a roll of 25 for $61, or $2.44 each. A bag of 100 coins costs $154.50.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program was launched by the U.S. Mint in 2018, honoring groundbreaking innovations and innovators from every U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia.

Tags: California, Steve Jobs

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Top Rated Comments

The_Auryn Avatar
The_Auryn
36 minutes ago at 01:54 am
Is there chocolate inside if you unwrap it? Otherwise, what's the point?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tobiastimpe
17 minutes ago at 02:13 am
This would nicely fit next to my Hungarian memorial stamp.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
grahamlucas
27 minutes ago at 02:03 am
Inflation really is getting out of control in the States when a $1 coin costs $2.44!! :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iemcj Avatar
iemcj
29 minutes ago at 02:02 am
What in the world? One of the greatest businessmen in history, a brilliant mind that transformed the entire WORLD... and they depict him as some frumpy middle school social studies teacher sitting alone in a park? Massively insulting to the man and his memory.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Cockney Rebel Avatar
The Cockney Rebel
37 minutes ago at 01:53 am
Can I get one sent to the UK?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments