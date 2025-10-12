Apple's Smart Glasses With In-Lens Display May Feature Two Modes

Apple's second-generation smart glasses with an in-lens display may have two modes, depending on which device they are connected to.

In his Power On newsletter today , Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told a future version of Apple's smart glasses may be able to run a full version of the visionOS operating system when they are paired with a Mac, and then switch to a more lightweight, mobile-friendly interface when they are paired with an iPhone.

Apple's smart glasses would compete with the Meta Ray-Bans, which are now available with an in-lens display (pricing starts at $799 in the United States). However, Gurman previously said Apple's first version of smart glasses will not offer an in-lens display.

Apple's first smart glasses will have speakers for music playback, cameras for photos and video, voice control, and potentially health features, according to Gurman.

He previously said Apple may announce the first-generation glasses as early as 2026, ahead of a 2027 launch.