Apple's Smart Glasses With In-Lens Display May Feature Two Modes

Apple's second-generation smart glasses with an in-lens display may have two modes, depending on which device they are connected to.

Meta Ray Ban GlassesMeta Ray-Bans without an in-lens display

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told a future version of Apple's smart glasses may be able to run a full version of the visionOS operating system when they are paired with a Mac, and then switch to a more lightweight, mobile-friendly interface when they are paired with an iPhone.

Apple's smart glasses would compete with the Meta Ray-Bans, which are now available with an in-lens display (pricing starts at $799 in the United States). However, Gurman previously said Apple's first version of smart glasses will not offer an in-lens display.

Apple's first smart glasses will have speakers for music playback, cameras for photos and video, voice control, and potentially health features, according to Gurman.

He previously said Apple may announce the first-generation glasses as early as 2026, ahead of a 2027 launch.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 09:46 am
If they aren't coming until 2027, they need to launch with an in-lens display.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klowy79 Avatar
klowy79
25 minutes ago at 10:20 am
I'm not holding my breath. 2028 seems like the earliest. They are far behind on pretty much everything. Under Tim Cook Apple is a mess. Apple Car, a bust. Vision Pro, not a product but a proof of concept that you can buy. Mac Pro, missing in action. A pretty sad state of affairs IMHO.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
49 minutes ago at 09:57 am

If they aren't coming until 2027, they need to launch with an in-lens display.
Apple fumbled betting on the Vision Pro, which is probably why these glasses are coming late. Imagine if Apple didn’t cut out the VP2. These glasses would be even more delayed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
originalsk Avatar
originalsk
48 minutes ago at 09:58 am
Kind of shocked how is Apple behind in development. Where Meta needs separate control band, Apple could have already used massive user base of Apple Watch to develop more gestures. Considering how many people already wear dioptric glasses, this project makes much more sense to me than some VR headset.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tk421 Avatar
tk421
48 minutes ago at 09:58 am
This doesn't make any sense. If the first version will not offer an in-lens display, why would it need to run visionOS when paired with a Mac? Why the two modes?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 10:00 am
"Paired to a Mac" - so when you're at home near your Mac? What use case is that for? Watching movies? And an iPhone is not capable of providing that experience? I mean the same iPhone chip that supposedly goes into a low end Mac?
This does not make sense to me... but then again, this is Gorman ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments