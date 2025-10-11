Here's the Latest on Apple Suing Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks

In July, Apple filed a lawsuit against Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti over alleged theft of the company's trade secrets. The complaint alleged the pair coordinated to break into former Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik's development iPhone, in order to access and profit off details about iOS 19, which ended up being called iOS 26.



Prosser leaked various details about what is now known as iOS 26, in videos shared on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech. The videos revealed some details about iOS 26's new translucent design, which Apple ended up calling Liquid Glass, months before Apple announced the software update at WWDC 2025 in June.

There have been some developments in the case this week, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, Ramacciotti's deadline to respond to Apple's complaint was extended through October 17, as the filing indicates that he only retained a lawyer after the initial August 14 deadline to respond had passed.

On Friday, Apple's lawyers said Prosser had yet to respond to the complaint or otherwise appear in the case. As a result, they have filed a request for a default judgment against Prosser, which would allow the judge presiding over the case to rule in Apple's favor and grant the relief it is seeking. Apple asked for monetary damages and an injunction to prevent Prosser and Ramacciotti from further disclosing Apple's confidential information.

Despite not responding to Apple's lawsuit, Prosser has continued to upload videos to YouTube, including an iPhone Air review earlier this week.