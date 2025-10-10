Apple to Launch New Products Starting Next Week, Claims Dubious Leak

by

Apple will announce new products through a series of press releases beginning as soon as Monday, according to a dubious claim posted on the Korean blog Naver.

10
The Naver blog account yeux1122, which aggregates rather than originates Apple rumors, suggests the company will reveal M5 chip products via updates to its website, rather than holding an October event. It's unclear if the machine translated Korean-language post means the announcements will come all in one week, or over successive weeks.

The claim lists a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip, M5 iPad Pro, and M5 Vision Pro as incoming releases. The post also mentions Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and AirTags 2. The announcements will allegedly start next Monday or Tuesday.

The source – and therefore the legitimacy – of the claims remains unclear, and the account's track record is hit and miss.

That said, Apple is expected to refresh several products as early as this month. We've already seen an unreleased iPad Pro with M5 chip apparently leaked via a Russian YouTube channel. Meanwhile, an updated version of Apple's Vision Pro has been accidentally confirmed by FCC documents. The new Vision Pro is expected to have a faster processor and a more comfortable head strap.

MacBook Pro models with M5 chips are also reportedly entering mass production, though their launch timing remains uncertain. New Macs are often unveiled in October, but there is precedent for a new year launch – Apple announced MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a January 2023 press release.

Elsewhere in Apple's product lineup, the Apple TV is rumored to receive an A17 Pro chip with support for next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, and the HomePod mini could get an S9 chip or newer. A second-generation AirTag with extended range is also believed to be close to release.

While the rumor remains unsubstantiated, the prospect of imminent announcements from Apple now feels more realistic by the day. Without firmer evidence though, we'll just have to wait and see.

