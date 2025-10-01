Apple's 2025 Product Roadmap: What's Still Coming

by

Apple's two big yearly events, WWDC and the iPhone launch, are done and over with, but there are still some new products that we're expecting to see before the end of the year.

Apple 2025 Thumb 1

Apple TV

The Apple TV hasn't been updated since 2022, so it's due for a refresh. It doesn't look like Apple is going to change the design of its set-top box, but we can expect a faster chip

Apple TV 2025 Thumb 2
Apple code suggests that the upcoming ‌Apple TV‌ will use the A17 Pro chip, which Apple first debuted in the ‌iPhone‌ 15 Pro models. The A17 Pro is in the iPad mini 7, and it supports Apple Intelligence. We could see some new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features for the ‌Apple TV‌ for improving search and content recommendations.

There's a new version of Siri that will likely be integrated into the ‌Apple TV‌ at some point, but the revamped version of ‌Siri‌ isn't coming until spring 2026 and we're expecting the ‌Apple TV‌ before the end of 2025.

The A17 Pro has more advanced GPU capabilities like hardware-accelerated ray tracing for console-quality games, so we could see the ‌Apple TV‌ able to support higher-quality gaming titles.

Rumors suggest the ‌Apple TV‌ will get an Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip, and we now know that the chip is called the N1. It's already in the new ‌iPhone‌ models, so it makes sense for Apple to incorporate it in other devices coming this year.

Apple could potentially lower the price of the ‌Apple TV‌ or sell an older model at a more affordable price to better compete with products like the Amazon Fire Stick that provides 4K streaming for less than $50.

M5 iPad Pro

Apple is working on an updated iPad Pro with a new M5 chip, and we already know quite a bit about it since it leaked in an unboxing video earlier this week.

ipad pro prime day 2025
We're expecting 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the ‌iPad Pro‌, with the same design as the current M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models. Based on benchmarks, the M5 offers up to 12 percent faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the M4 chip, and up to 36 percent faster GPU performance. Like the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 Pro models, the next ‌iPad Pro‌ will have 12GB RAM, up from 8GB.

Rumors have suggested the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ will have a second front camera so that it can be used for video calls in portrait and landscape orientations. A second front camera is not visible in the video, but it's not out of the question.

Updated Vision Pro

Apple is also going to use the M5 chip in an updated version of the Vision Pro, replacing the M2 chip. So far, it sounds like the Vision Pro refresh will focus solely on the chip, with no design changes planned.

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Teal Feature 2
While the headset isn't being updated, Apple might introduce a more comfortable head strap to reduce neck strain and head pain.

The FCC accidentally leaked the next Vision Pro and several other devices earlier this week, so we know a new model isn't too far off. Rumors have said that the revamped Vision Pro will launch sometime in 2025.

HomePod mini

The HomePod mini hasn't been updated since it came out in 2020, but 2025 will supposedly be the year that it gets a refresh.

homepod mini color bars
It looks like the next ‌HomePod mini‌ will get an updated S-series chip, likely the same S10 chip that's in the Apple Watch Series 11. The original ‌HomePod mini‌ has the S5 chip that was used in the Apple Watch Series 5, but Apple did make some HomePod-specific tweaks to it, like including Ultra Wideband capabilities.

The S10 chip will provide faster performance for any underlying processing that the ‌HomePod mini‌ does. The ‌HomePod mini‌ uses computational audio for real-time tuning, so that will see an improvement, and it could support more on-device ‌Siri‌ processing.

More recent Apple Watch chips have an altimeter that could come in handy for positioning and audio orienting on a ‌HomePod mini‌, and the S9 and later chips have a four-core Neural Engine that might also add new functionality.

Like the updated ‌Apple TV‌, the new ‌HomePod mini‌ is expected to use Apple's N1 networking chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with support for connecting to 6GHz networks.

Along with these internal changes, we're also expecting new color options for the ‌HomePod mini‌.

AirTag 2

The AirTag 2 is yet another product that's supposed to be updated before the end of 2025, but with no major design changes. Rumors suggest the shape of the ‌AirTag‌ isn't going to change, but Apple will make under-the-hood improvements.

airtag blue 2
It will be harder to get the speaker out of the ‌AirTag‌ 2, preventing tampering for hidden tracking without sound alerts. AirTags could also be trackable from further distances, with Apple adding a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that supports three times the range.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the AirTags are going to get a rechargeable battery or design options like a slim wallet version.

MacBook Pro

The FCC's leak included a MacBook Pro, but there weren't multiple variants in the database like we would expect if a refresh of the entire ‌MacBook Pro‌ line was coming soon.

macbook pro pink
It's possible that Apple will announce a lower-cost ‌MacBook Pro‌ that has an M5 chip, saving M5 Pro and M5 Max variants for a later date. There is precedent for that kind of staggered launch, and it would make sense because other M5 devices like the ‌iPad Pro‌ and Vision Pro are rumored to be debuting in 2025.

Rumors about the launch timing of the M5/M5 Pro/M5 Max ‌MacBook Pro‌ models have changed throughout the year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first said the ‌MacBook Pro‌ models would be refreshed in late 2025, before saying Apple was "internally targeting" an early 2026 launch. Last weekend, Gurman claimed that the new ‌MacBook Pro‌ models would come out sometime between late 2025 and early 2026, so the timeline isn't clear.

If Apple does wait until early 2026 to unveil all or most of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, it might make for a confusing year. Apple is developing an OLED version of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ that's supposed to come out in late 2026, so there would be an early 2026 launch and perhaps a late 2026 launch if the OLED technology isn't later delayed until 2027.

Since there is a major 2026 refresh in play, Apple might want to get all of the M5 models out in 2025.

Will There Be an October Event?

After its September event, Apple sometimes holds a second fall event in October or November. This year, a new event is a possibility, but it's not guaranteed.

Most of the product refreshes that are rumored for the last few months of 2025 will feature internal updates with no major flashy additions. For that reason, Apple could announce new devices through press releases. Apple's last October event was in 2023, when it shared a short "Scary Fast" Mac-focused presentation. In 2024, Apple released new M4 Mac models with press releases, so it could go either way.

Apple does like to unveil new versions of the Apple silicon chip at events, and we haven't seen the M5 yet. The M1 came out at an November 2020 event, the ‌M2‌ was unveiled at WWDC, the M3 came out in an October 2023 event, and the M4 was introduced at a May 2024 event.

For the last two years, Apple's October announcements have come toward the end of the month, so if there is an event, we could hear about it in the next couple of weeks.

Tim Cook Rainbow

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

maxresdefault

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

iOS 26

fcc vision pro leak

iOS 26

macbook pro prime day 2025

space black mbp

