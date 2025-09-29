Ford CEO Provides Update on CarPlay Ultra

On the latest episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast, released today, Ford CEO Jim Farley told guest host Joanna Stern that the automaker does not entirely like Apple's current implementation of its CarPlay Ultra software system for vehicles.



"We don't like the execution in round one of Ultra, but we're very committed to Apple," said Farley. "I've talked to [Apple CEO] Tim [Cook] many times about this."

Farley implied that Ford is currently passing on CarPlay Ultra because it would result in Apple having "control of the entire experience inside a vehicle."

In addition, he said it is important that Ford's entertainment system of choice integrates with its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

"We just believe ADAS integration with your entertainment system is so critical when you're flying down the highway with your eyes off the road, you know, in three or four years at 80 miles an hour on the I-5," he said.

When it announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra in May, Apple said the system can show information from a vehicle's advanced driver assistance systems, but it sounds like certain functions provided by Ford's systems would not be supported.

CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can choose from various preset design options. The connected iPhone provides app-related data, while the vehicle provides driving data like current speed, and other info like tire pressure.

When it first previewed the next generation of CarPlay (now known as CarPlay Ultra) in 2022, Apple said Ford was committed to offering the software system. However, Farley's comments suggest Ford currently has no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, unless Apple is willing to make changes that loosen its control over the system.

CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Apple said many other automakers around the world are working to offer it over the next year and beyond, including Hyundai and its Kia and Genesis brands.