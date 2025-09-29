Ford CEO Provides Update on CarPlay Ultra

by

On the latest episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast, released today, Ford CEO Jim Farley told guest host Joanna Stern that the automaker does not entirely like Apple's current implementation of its CarPlay Ultra software system for vehicles.

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 04
"We don't like the execution in round one of Ultra, but we're very committed to Apple," said Farley. "I've talked to [Apple CEO] Tim [Cook] many times about this."

Farley implied that Ford is currently passing on CarPlay Ultra because it would result in Apple having "control of the entire experience inside a vehicle."

In addition, he said it is important that Ford's entertainment system of choice integrates with its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

"We just believe ADAS integration with your entertainment system is so critical when you're flying down the highway with your eyes off the road, you know, in three or four years at 80 miles an hour on the I-5," he said.

When it announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra in May, Apple said the system can show information from a vehicle's advanced driver assistance systems, but it sounds like certain functions provided by Ford's systems would not be supported.

CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can choose from various preset design options. The connected iPhone provides app-related data, while the vehicle provides driving data like current speed, and other info like tire pressure.

When it first previewed the next generation of CarPlay (now known as CarPlay Ultra) in 2022, Apple said Ford was committed to offering the software system. However, Farley's comments suggest Ford currently has no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, unless Apple is willing to make changes that loosen its control over the system.

CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Apple said many other automakers around the world are working to offer it over the next year and beyond, including Hyundai and its Kia and Genesis brands.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tags: CarPlay Ultra, Ford
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Popular Stories

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Thursday September 25, 2025 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept based on rumors This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report last month, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform ...
Read Full Article
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Max 80% Charge Limit: One Year Later, Was It Worth It?

Wednesday September 24, 2025 3:58 pm PDT by
With the iPhone 15 series, I did an experiment and kept my iPhone's Charge Limit set at 80 percent for an entire year. It provided an interesting look at the impact of charge limits on battery longevity, so I decided to repeat it for the iPhone 16 line. Since September 2024, my iPhone 16 Pro Max has been limited to an 80 percent charge, with no cheating. As of today, my battery's maximum...
Read Full Article582 comments
iOS 26

Apple Continues to Prepare iOS 26.0.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Expected

Sunday September 28, 2025 1:30 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The account initially said iOS 26.0.1 would have a build number of 23A350, but they now expect the update to have a build number of 23A355. This suggests that the software update will include more bug fixes or changes than initially...
Read Full Article109 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Newsroom

Apple's 'Back to School' Offer Ends Soon, Now Applies to AirPods Pro 3

Wednesday September 24, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Apple's annual "Back to School" promotion for students ends soon, so act fast if you want to score free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad. Until Tuesday, September 30, college students and qualifying educational staff in the U.S. can receive free AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation when they purchase an eligible new Mac or iPad from Apple. This is a $179 value. ...
Read Full Article17 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

New MacBook Pro Nears Mass Production, But Four Bigger Upgrades Expected Next Year

Sunday September 28, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Pro models will enter mass production soon, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said he continues to believe the new MacBook Pro models will be released at some point between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, meaning they should be available to order by March at the latest. Apple often...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Skipped the iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What is Rumored for iPhone 18 Pro

Tuesday September 23, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still a year away, there are already a few rumors about the devices that offer an early look ahead. Below, we have recapped some of the early iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. This story was published previously, and it has been updated to reflect the latest rumors. Many early rumors prove to be true, but nothing is confirmed yet, and Apple's...
Read Full Article106 comments
iphone 17 ceramic shield

Regular iPhone 17's USB-C Charging Speeds Tested With Apple Chargers

Friday September 26, 2025 9:01 am PDT by
The website ChargerLAB has tested the standard iPhone 17 model's USB-C charging speeds with a variety of Apple's chargers, from 18W to 140W. The device reached a peak charging speed of around 27W to 28W with these Apple chargers:29W USB-C Power Adapter 30W USB-C Power Adapter 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max...
Read Full Article49 comments
Apple More Personal Siri Ad

Apple Responds to U.S. Class Action Lawsuit Over Delayed Siri Features

Friday September 26, 2025 6:57 am PDT by
In March, Apple delayed the launch of its personalized Siri features, and soon after the company was hit with multiple class action lawsuits over the situation. The plaintiffs said they never would have purchased an iPhone 16, or would have paid less, had they known Apple's marketing about the Siri features was false. In the U.S., all of the complaints were consolidated into one class...
Read Full Article169 comments
maxresdefault

Review: A Week With the iPhone 17 Pro

Friday September 26, 2025 12:51 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 models have been out for a week now, so we thought we'd do a longer-term review of the flagship iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max now that we've been able to spend more time with them. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has a Silver iPhone 17 Pro and a Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max, and despite a lot of concern over...
Read Full Article97 comments

Top Rated Comments

Phogro Avatar
Phogro
27 minutes ago at 08:03 am
I don't see the point of Carplay Ultra. Are people asking for this? For me Carplay is enough music, podcasts, maps and phone is really all I need. The car can control the rest.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tennisproha Avatar
tennisproha
22 minutes ago at 08:09 am
If you’re not Tesla or Rivian, you have no business not adopting CarPlay Ultra. It’s decades ahead of the latest infotainment systems from brands like BMW and Volvo.

I think Farley’s comments are encouraging. Apple really needs to work with manufacturers to find the right balance in integration while standing firm on privacy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeremy3292 Avatar
Jeremy3292
28 minutes ago at 08:02 am
Legacy OEM's are so far behind Tesla and Rivian in software they really should heavily consider heavy Apple integration. I saw a Lexus ad on tv yesterday them showing you can find your car in a parking garage when you forget where you parked with their app...that was the entire sales pitch lol. Legacy OEM's are dead in the water without superb software going forward.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
28 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Tim you should've bought Tesla when Elon offered in 2016.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mybodywatchdev Avatar
mybodywatchdev
6 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Give me analog. I stare at screens all day. Current CarPlay on a 9" screen is plenty.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments