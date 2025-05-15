Apple Says These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer All-New CarPlay Ultra

Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.



CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust the color scheme. To learn more, read our coverage of Apple's announcement.

Starting today, CarPlay Ultra is available in newly-ordered Aston Martin vehicle models in the U.S. and Canada, and it will be rolling out in select existing Aston Martin vehicle models through a software update in the coming weeks.

Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle from Aston Martin, CarPlay Ultra will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles.

Apple said "many" other automakers around the world plan to offer CarPlay Ultra within the next year, including the following three Korean brands:

Hyundai

Kia

Genesis

Apple first previewed next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ at WWDC 2022, and at the time it shared a long list of automakers that were committed to offering the software system. The list is nearly three years old, however, so it might not be entirely accurate anymore.

The list was as follows:

Acura

Audi

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

Porsche previewed its next-generation CarPlay instrument cluster design in late 2023, but the automaker has not provided an update since then.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz leadership has since expressed a lack of willingness to let Apple essentially take over its entire software experience.

We will provide coverage of CarPlay Ultra vehicle announcements as they happen.