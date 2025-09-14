Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Big Discounts on Popular Charging Accessories to Pair With Your New iPhone 17

by

It's iPhone pre-order week, and you can already find offers and discounts on the latest iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models at many carriers in the United States. Additionally, we're tracking great deals on HomePod mini, Beats headphones, and charging accessories to pair with your new iPhone.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf PurpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's New Products

iphone 17 airpods purple

  • What's the deal? Get first-ever offers on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and more
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy, AT&T, and more
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 CREDIT
AirPods Pro 3 at Best Buy

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $749.00

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at AT&T

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at Verizon

Apple this week announced a huge collection of new products, and we're already tracking a few notable offers you can get when pre-ordering select devices. Highlights include $20 in Best Buy credit for members when pre-ordering the AirPods Pro 3, big trade-in values when purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 11, and special trade-in offers on iPhone 17/Air models at select carriers.

Amazon Sale

amazon new sale purple

  • What's the deal? Save on popular brands like Jackery and Anker
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$15 OFF
Anker Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99

$350 OFF
Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $449.00

$580 OFF
Ecovac Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $519.99

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums. You can find every deal in our original post.

HomePod Mini

homepod mini purple 2

  • What's the deal? Take $15 off HomePod mini
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$15 OFF
HomePod mini for $84.99

Verizon today has Apple's HomePod mini for $84.99 in three colors, down from $99.99. As with all Verizon discounts, you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to get this sale, and the retailer is offering free two day shipping.

Beats

beats purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to 43% off Beats
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 43% OFF
Beats Deals on Amazon

Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including a solid second-best price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find as we head into the fall? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

