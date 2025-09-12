HomePod Mini on Sale for $84.99 at Verizon

Verizon today has Apple's HomePod mini for $84.99 in three colors, down from $99.99. As with all Verizon discounts, you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to get this sale, and the retailer is offering free two day shipping.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $15 off, this is the best price we've seen on the HomePod mini in over a year as discounts on the smart speaker have been extremely rare. Verizon also has a few other accessory discounts this week, including 30 percent off a bundle of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil USB-C, and iPhone 17 accessory bundles.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.