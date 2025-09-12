Here Are The Best Carrier Deals You Can Get When Pre-Ordering iPhone 17 Today

by

Apple has launched pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. If you're looking to place a pre-order on one of these models at a cellular carrier, we've rounded up all of the best deals and offers you can find from the major carriers in the United States.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you can get the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone Air for up to $830 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in.

iPhone 17 at AT&T

If you switch to AT&T from a different carrier, AT&T will pay off your phone balance at up to $800 off per line. AT&T also has the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 available for order today. If you buy one, you can get $300 off the second.

Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get the iPhone 17 Pro at no cost, or up to $1,100 off the iPhone 17 lineup when trading in select smartphones in any condition.

iPhone 17 at Verizon

In terms of watches, Verizon is offering a bundle deal when you buy any new iPhone 17 Pro on Unlimited Ultimate, you can get an Apple Watch SE 3 or Apple Watch Series 11 at no cost, or $500 off Apple Watch Ultra 3.

T-Mobile

  • iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: No cost with eligible trade-in
  • iPhone Air: Up to $830 off with eligible trade-in
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: Up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T. You can get the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone Air for up to $830 off and the iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off, both with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

iPhone 17 at T-Mobile

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, if you buy any new Apple Watch device, you can get $200 off the device when you add a watch line on an eligible plan.

Visible

Visible offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $19/month on the Visible plan or $29/month on the Visible+ plan (prices include $6 discount with current promo code 60FF12). The Visible+ plan includes everything in the base plan plus smartwatch service, plus a few upgrades to mobile hotspot and international roaming features.

Visible for $19/Month

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

