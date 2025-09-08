Amazon Introduces Big Sales on Popular Brands Including Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs

Amazon today has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums.

amazon sale sept 2025Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the sales include Anker's 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99 ($15 off), Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $469.00 ($330 off), and Ecovac's Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $519.99 ($580 off). Most of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code, but there are some exceptions where you'll need to either clip a code or enter one at checkout.

$15 OFF
Anker Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99

$330 OFF
Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $469.00

$580 OFF
Ecovac Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $519.99

Satechi's Amazon sale is a bundle offer, with 5 percent off any two items, 10 percent off any three items, 15 percent off any four items, and 20 percent off any five items. You can find the products eligible for these discounts on this landing page, and they all support Apple's Find My feature.

Anker

Jackery

Satechi (Bundle Offers)

Ecovacs

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

