Amazon Introduces Big Sales on Popular Brands Including Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs
Amazon today has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Highlights of the sales include Anker's 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99 ($15 off), Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $469.00 ($330 off), and Ecovac's Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $519.99 ($580 off). Most of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code, but there are some exceptions where you'll need to either clip a code or enter one at checkout.
Satechi's Amazon sale is a bundle offer, with 5 percent off any two items, 10 percent off any three items, 15 percent off any four items, and 20 percent off any five items. You can find the products eligible for these discounts on this landing page, and they all support Apple's Find My feature.
Anker
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Nano Magnetic Car Charger - $39.99, down from $59.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station - $69.99, down from $89.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $71.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $79.99 with coupon, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $109.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $469.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station with Extension Cable - $528.57 with on-page coupon, down from $839.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Kit - $3,299.00, down from $6,499.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Solar Generator - $2,999.00, down from $4,999.00
Satechi (Bundle Offers)
- Passport Holder with Find My - $59.99
- FindAll Keychain with Find My - $29.99
- FindAll Wallet Card with Find My - $34.99
- MagSafe Wallet - $39.99
- FindAll Luggage Tag with Find My - $44.99
- FindAll Glasses Case with Find My - $49.99
Ecovacs
- Deebot T30S Care Robot Vacuum - $399.99, down from $579.99
- Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum - $519.99, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot T50 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $599.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $1,299.99
