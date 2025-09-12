iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro Models Available for Pre-Order

by

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone Air, the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max through the online storefront and the Apple Store app. You will need to refresh the website or the app until the store comes up, and the app is often the quicker way to get a pre-order in.

iphone air thinness
Pre-orders for the new iPhones are available in more than 50 countries and regions around the world. Those who used Apple's "Get Ready" feature ahead of time should be able to place an order with just a couple of taps.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ is Apple's most affordable iPhone, and it is priced starting at $799 in the United States. The ultra thin ‌iPhone Air‌ starts at $999, and the Pro models are more expensive. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ now starts at $1,099, and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,199. All ‌iPhone 17‌ models have a minimum of 256GB of storage, but you can upgrade to a higher tier with an additional fee.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ can be upgraded with 512GB of storage, while the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone Air‌ support up to 1TB. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max can be purchased with up to 2TB of storage, though it'll cost you $2,000.

All of the ‌iPhone 17‌ models feature a faster and more efficient A19 or A19 Pro chip, Apple's N1 networking chip, ProMotion display technology, an upgraded 18-megapixel front camera, and a Ceramic Shield 2 display that improves scratch resistance.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ is Apple's new ultra thin and light ‌iPhone‌, measuring in at 5.6mm thick. It uses a titanium frame that won't bend, but it has the lowest battery life of the lineup and is limited to a single-lens rear camera.

For the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, Apple designed a new unibody aluminum frame that's more durable and better at heat dissipation. There's a vapor chamber cooling system that improves the efficiency of the A19 Pro chip, and with more aluminum and a Ceramic Shield backing, the devices are better at withstanding damage from drops. All three camera lenses in the Pro models are 48 megapixels, with Apple introducing a new 48-megapixel Telephoto lens that supports up to 8x optical zoom. Battery life is also way up this year, and the Pro Max lasts for up to 39 hours when watching videos.

There have been no rumors of production shortages, but it's always a good idea to order right away because popular models often sell out.

Along with Apple, carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are accepting pre-orders, and big box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will also have stock available for those who want to place an order ahead of launch.

Customers who pre-order an ‌iPhone 17‌, ‌iPhone Air‌, or ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ model will begin receiving their new iPhones on Friday, September 19, the official launch day for the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup.

Top Rated Comments

Scaredfocus Avatar
Scaredfocus
14 minutes ago at 05:02 am
I'm stuck on excited..
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applefanboysince93 Avatar
applefanboysince93
12 minutes ago at 05:04 am
how is it after all these years they still can't make this smooth
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yesiamroy Avatar
yesiamroy
11 minutes ago at 05:05 am
Had to do a pickup on the 19th, "express" shipping was available for the 25th
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slippery-pete Avatar
slippery-pete
9 minutes ago at 05:07 am

8:02 am 17 pro max orange - 9/25 :-/
Same. Not a big deal if mine arrives on 9/25...but I would suspect, some will get theirs on 9/19 who originally had a 9/25 date. Happens every year.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MN7119 Avatar
MN7119
14 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Site not working as always
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sigvard Avatar
Sigvard
13 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Just ordered Orange PM and it defaulted to 9/25 for delivery.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
