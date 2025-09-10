First Pre-Order Offers Arrive for AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11

by

Apple this week announced a huge collection of new products, and today we're already tracking a few notable offers you can get when pre-ordering select devices. Highlights include $20 in Best Buy credit when pre-ordering the AirPods Pro 3, and big trade-in values when purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 11.

Starting with the AirPods Pro 3, Best Buy is offering a $20 bonus reward when purchasing the new earbuds. This offer is available only for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, and the $20 reward will appear in your My Best Buy account approximately 15 days after your order is fulfilled.

$20 CREDIT
AirPods Pro 3 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has a few trade-in offers on the new Apple Watch Series 11 announced this week. You can get the Series 11 starting at $219 with qualifying trade-ins, plus My Best Buy Plus/Total members can save an additional 10 percent on their trade-in.

Otherwise, we aren't tracking any specific discounts on the just-announced products, but many are live and available to pre-order at both Best Buy and Amazon. All of these devices are set to launch on Friday, September 19.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

