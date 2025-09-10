First Pre-Order Offers Arrive for AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11

Apple this week announced a huge collection of new products, and today we're already tracking a few notable offers you can get when pre-ordering select devices. Highlights include $20 in Best Buy credit when pre-ordering the AirPods Pro 3, and big trade-in values when purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 11.

Starting with the AirPods Pro 3, Best Buy is offering a $20 bonus reward when purchasing the new earbuds. This offer is available only for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, and the $20 reward will appear in your My Best Buy account approximately 15 days after your order is fulfilled.

Best Buy also has a few trade-in offers on the new Apple Watch Series 11 announced this week. You can get the Series 11 starting at $219 with qualifying trade-ins, plus My Best Buy Plus/Total members can save an additional 10 percent on their trade-in.

Otherwise, we aren't tracking any specific discounts on the just-announced products, but many are live and available to pre-order at both Best Buy and Amazon. All of these devices are set to launch on Friday, September 19.



